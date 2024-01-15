Habitat for Humanity relying on standout volunteer to help run Denver ReStore

DENVER — Linda Wilson describes it as a general store, where you never know what's going to be found around the corner. She's talking about Habitat for Humanity's Denver ReStore — where donated items are sold, to help fund the non-profit's mission of constructing homes for those who need them the most.

"You're not swinging the hammer," remarked Kayla Hofmann, with Habitat for Humanity, "You're buying the hammer, that helps to build the houses."

The Denver ReStore is a place where you can find affordable home goods, from furniture to birdseed. It's staffed partially, by dedicated volunteers like Linda Wilson. She's been staffing the cash register at Habitat for Humanity's Denver ReStore twice a week, for the last six years.

"Based on what we do, it fills my soul," said Wilson. "It makes me feel good about doing something — and I also get to buy stuff!"

At times — she goes above and beyond, her volunteer job description.

"She keeps quarters up front for the kids that want candy," said Hofmann, "and their parents are like, 'We don't have any', Linda's like 'I have quarters! You guys want quarters?'"

So on behalf of Denver7 and West Shore Homes, we're honoring Linda Wilson as this week's Everyday Hero!

