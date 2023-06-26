Denver7 Everyday Hero: This Arvada 'rabbitat' is a family affair

ARVADA, Colo. — The Community Farm in Arvada is filled with an abundance of cuteness during their “Reading with the Rabbits” story hour.

“I love happiness for people. I love to see them happy. I love to make them happy,” said Leona Hartkopp.

Leona and her friends came up with the idea, combining a love for books and bunnies.

“I felt like I needed to give back some of what I had taken from the farm because I spend so much time here,” said Leona. “I love rabbits and I love reading so I just kind of put it together and it worked out well.”

Helping The Community Farm is a family affair for the Hartkopps. Leona’s mom, Katie, started at the farm milking goats and is beyond proud of what the program has become.

“I am overwhelmed by the community outpouring,” said Katie. “People come out, they love the reading, they’re patient with her, they’re supportive of her and her friends. Her friends have really come together as a strong unit.”

The group of friends sell rabbit-themed crafts during the story hour to raise money for the farm’s “Rabbitat.”

“We’ve raised a lot of money for the Rabbitat, which is great,” said Libby Wells, a volunteer at The Community Farm. “We had to change a few things because our rabbits were getting out.”

Some of the renovations for the Rabbitat include fixing things up so the rabbits no longer get out.

“I really want to promote entrepreneurship,” said Carol von Michaelis, CEO and Founder at The Community Farm. “I want to promote them to think outside the box and come up with solutions to problems and take ownership.”

“Every day I find that someone who is volunteering with the farm has a new passion that they’re bringing to share, whether it’s art, music, animals, crafts. It’s magical,” said Katie Hartkopp.

