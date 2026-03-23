From isolation to connection: Three Niwot women are building a thriving senior community

NIWOT, Colo. — Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many older adults found themselves facing the new challenge of isolation. Three Denver7 Everyday Heroes in Niwot saw that problem firsthand and decided to do something about it. Now, their idea is bringing hundreds of people together every month.

Richard Butler

Inside Niwot Hall, the sound of laughter and conversation fills the room. It’s a reflection of what the Niwot Community Connection has become.

“It’s a group of people who come together for social interaction, because after COVID, so many people were isolated,” Pat Murphy, a co-founder of the organization, said.

Murphy, along with Dawn Server and Eve Lempriere, launched the Niwot Community Connection about five years ago to create opportunities for people 50 years and older to meet, learn, volunteer and build relationships.

In an unincorporated town without a senior center or gathering space, Server said the need was clear.

Richard Butler

“It solved the problem of there being no gathering for people our age,” Server said.

What started as a simple idea has grown into a thriving network with more than 600 members and dozens of interest groups, ranging from card games to hiking and social outings.

“We have had a canasta group, Mahjong, all types of groups and if people have an interest and we don’t have that group, they can start it,” Server said.

For Lempriere, the goal was always about connection.

“It was an idea. We want to help people get connected, and that’s really what it’s done,” Lempriere said.

Members say the impact goes far beyond activities, helping turn strangers into friends.

Richard Butler

“They didn’t know anyone, and now they have friends galore,” Murphy said.

Kathy Koehler, a member of the group and former Denver7 Everyday Hero, described the organization as central to the community.

“This organization is like a heart and soul in Niwot,” Koehler said.

Hallie Pasko, another former Denver7 Everyday Hero, helped nominate the three women. Pasko said the group plays a critical role in keeping people engaged.

“It really is important for the socialization of seniors, to have a place to go, to meet people and to have interaction, it breaks the isolation,” Pasko said.

Richard Butler Former Denver7 Everyday Hero Hallie Pasko and Pat Murphy

During a recent gathering, the three women were surprised with the recognition of Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“It’s always a joy to meet new people, and it couldn’t happen without everybody in this room,” Lempriere said.

In the small town of Niwot, Pasko said the success of the group is something truly special.

“Niwot is just a special community,” Pasko said. “To bring the seniors together is the best part.”

What began as a response to isolation has grown into something much more — a community built on connection, friendship and support.

Three Niwot women are building a thriving senior community

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.