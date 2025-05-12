Friends of Nursing volunteer and Everyday Hero helps fund scholarships for nursing students

DENVER — In a room filled with gratitude and ambition, the Friends of Nursing nonprofit awarded a record $170,000 in scholarships to nursing students from nine Colorado colleges this year. For more than four decades, the organization has quietly helped shape the future of healthcare in the state. Now, one of its most dedicated volunteers is receiving recognition of his own.

Richard Butler

Michael Fant, a United Airlines Fleet Training Specialist, was named a Denver7 Everyday Hero at this year’s Friends of Nursing Scholarship Luncheon. Fant is the group’s first male board member and has spent several years raising funds and awareness for the organization.

“Michael brings a new dimension to our board. He brings a breath of fresh air,” said Melanie Wallace, president of the Friends of Nursing board. “He fills tables, brings his friends, and supports every event.”

Founded in 1981, Friends of Nursing is an all-volunteer organization that provides scholarships to students pursuing baccalaureate and higher degrees in nursing. The organization has grown its giving substantially in recent years, awarding $100,000 in scholarships last year, $170,000 this year, and aiming for $200,000 in 2026.

“There’s a shortage of nurses, and it’s very important that we encourage nursing students by providing funds,” said Greta Pollard, founder and president of the nonprofit. “We’re 44 years old now and still going strong.”

Fant, a cancer survivor, says his motivation is deeply personal. “It was the nurses who got me through my cancer. The doctor did a great job, but it was the nurses who really pulled me through,” Fant said.

He credits United Airlines for fostering a culture of service. “At United, we volunteer thousands and thousands of hours. This just happens to be one of the charities that United sponsors, and it’s my absolute favorite,” he said.

One of this year’s scholarship recipients, Polett Rico, is preparing to graduate from Adams State University.

“I’m invested in helping my community, helping underserved populations,” Rico said. “This scholarship means everything. I feel so supported; it’s just like a big warm hug.”

Fant’s, honored by this recognition, says he cannot take all the credit.

“It’s not just Michael. There’s a whole group of United Airlines employees behind me doing the work,” he said. “But I’m proud to be part of this.”

As the shortage of nurses continues nationwide, Fant and the volunteers behind Friends of Nursing remain committed to uplifting the next generation, one scholarship at a time. To learn more about Friends of Nursing or how to support its mission, you can visit their website.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.