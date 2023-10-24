Fort Collins woman gives her free time to provide veterinary care to animals at The Farm

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Joan Bowen doesn’t remember exactly when she started volunteering her veterinary services to The Farm at Lee Martinez Park in Fort Collins, but judging by how many animals she’s brought back home to her family – it’s been quite a long time.

“Joan Bowen has been a friend to us for a long time, probably at least 30 years," remarked Bridget Brownell, the recreation supervisor at The Farm. She helps oversee this small, city-owned zoo on the southeast corner of Lee Martinez Park that's been a staple in the community for nearly 40 years.

“I like working with the people here," said Bowen. "They care very much about the animals.”

Bowen provides veterinary and emergency animal care for The Farm, free of charge. Her daughter grew up coming here — and that's when she found out there was a need for somebody to help out, with veterinary services.

“Over all the years, she has saved us thousands and thousands of dollars," said Brownell.

She's seen Bowen's passion at work, even when it's least convienent.

“We had a situation where, we're having a lot of trouble with some sheep, birthing some sheep," Brownell remembered. "It was a cold, rainy spring, 1:30 in the morning... and she was here to help us."

Bowen has gone above and beyond — even when it means going out of her comfort zone.

“We had a turkey incident earlier this year, where one of the turkeys beat up the other turkey," recalled Bowen. "I had never sutured up a turkey before.”

The Fort Collins resident has dedicated thousands of hours at Lee Martinez Park, which is why she's this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero.

