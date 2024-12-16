Feeling the music through the floor: Everyday Hero brings accessible dance classes to the community

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Learning to dance by listening on an entirely different level. The Feel the Beat dance studiois a unique space where people who are deaf or hard of hearing can literally feel the beat through a vibrotactile floor.

"What that does is resonate all different types of sound, music, all elements of the audio system through your bones, and you can actually feel all elements of music and sound," said Jari Majewski Price, the founder and executive director of Feel the Beat, "It's really beautiful.”

For Jari, her inclusive classes strike a personal chord.

"I grew up with an auditory processing disorder, so I had that kind of connection to sign language to the community of individuals who just learn differently," she said.

These classes hit all the right notes, allowing dancers to connect to the music.

"I personally lost my hearing as an adult, grew up dancing, and didn't think that I'd be able to dance again when I lost my hearing," said Amber Andrews, the non-profit's creative and managing director, "So I found Feel the Beat [and] it was a great way to get back into the dance community in a way that was actually healing, and I didn't feel like my body was failing me."

Jari's work has helped many who once felt excluded get their groove back.

"She's really seeking ways to be innovative, creative, and fresh, as well as to find ways to help people make connections and find what they are most passionate about," said Julia Filiano, Feel the Beat's co-founder.

"A lot of times I'm teaching or assisting, but I'll even just come take her classes because she makes me feel so welcome," said Andrews.

It's why Denver7 and West Shore Home are proud to call Jari Majewski Price this week's Everyday Hero!

