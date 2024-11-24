Everyday Hero helps raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofit through Roadless Ride

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — At Club Greenwood, a bike ride without the road. Athletes here are sweating it out at an indoor cycling class to benefit Brent's Place.

"A lot of families coming to the Denver Metro area from around the Rocky Mountain region are that are facing a long-term medical crisis, our first job is to make sure they have a safe, clean place to stay," said Sean Meyerhoffer, the CEO of Brent's Place, "They can relocate and take care of their family, and then hopefully, over the time they're with us, that six to eight months, we can take care of that whole family and make sure they can focus on their loved one and not all the other needs that they may have during their time."

The Roadless Ride began in 2006 — and nearly 20 years later, one rider goes the extra mile — by bringing a smile to everyone in the room. We're talking about Willie Duncan — a locker room attendant who's been with the club for 25 years.

"He's our number one ambassador as an employee of the club," said Craig Morgan, the Executive Vice President of Club Greenwood, "Willie doesn't just know the names of thousands of our members, but he knows their background, he knows their lifestyle. He knows their history, the stories of each and every one of them.”

Over the many years of the Roadless Ride, Willie has single-handedly helped raise more than $400,000 for Brent's Place — collecting donations on his own fundraising page.

"You meet somebody like Willie, and you realize there are amazing people, kind of hiding in plain sight," said Meyerhoffer, "That enthusiasm is contagious, and so the people here love him and support us because they love him, and that's an amazing thing."

“He has such a love for the kids, a love for what Brent's Place provides for these families," said Morgan. Willie loves people—people love Willie."

For inspiring so many to help a cause near and dear to his heart, Denver7, and West Shore Home surprised Willie once the wheels stopped spinning — as this week's Everyday Hero!

“It's much bigger than me," said Duncan. I'm just glad to be a part of it, and thanks to everyone for your contributions. I appreciate them."

