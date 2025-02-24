Everyday Hero dedicates 14 years volunteering for Mile High United Way

DENVER — For 14 years, Cheryl Johnson has been a dedicated volunteer with Mile High United Way, bringing heartfelt fulfillment to her life while giving back to the community.

Karen Dekker - Mile High United Way

Mile High United Way is a 138-year-old organization serving Denver. It is known for its Women United Village, an annual event providing baby showers to women who might not otherwise have the opportunity. Cheryl has been a vital part of this initiative, contributing to its mission of supporting new mothers in need.

“You get a heartfelt fulfillment to be able to do it,” Johnson shared, reflecting on her volunteer work. Despite facing her own health challenges, including a medical journey to the Mayo Clinic, Cheryl continued to find ways to give back, even from a distance.

Karen Dekker - Mile High United Way

“Cheryl is extraordinary,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO of Mile High United Way. “She went through a health scare that took her out of state to get healthy, but even from the Mayo Clinic, she was calling to say, ‘What do you need? Should I call and get friends? Do you need more donations?’”

Cori Deterding, Vice President of Community Giving and Engagement, nominated Cheryl for the Everyday Hero award, praising her selflessness and dedication. “She is always raising her hand to help, calling us, asking what we need, and always ready to support whenever needed,” Deterding said.

Her resilience and generosity have made a lasting impact on Mile High United Way and the community it serves. “She is the very definition of what a kind, serving community member is, and we are just lucky that she's part of the United Way family,” Benero added.

Karen Dekker - Mile High United Way

Cheryl’s dedication has inspired many and underscored the power of giving back. As she continues to volunteer with Women United and other programs, she hopes to contribute as long as she is able. “As long as I physically can, you know,” she said with a smile.

“United Way can do its work because of volunteers like Cheryl, and we need many more Cheryl’s and many volunteers,” said Benero.

For more information on volunteering with Mile High United Way, head over to their website.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.