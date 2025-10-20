Erie High School baseball coach is a role model on and off the field

ERIE, Colo. — At Erie High School, baseball season ended with more than just a final fall practice. For senior team manager Hayden Weygant, it marked two years of belonging, growth and friendship — thanks to a coach who saw his potential.

Weygant, who has autism, said he struggled in school and often felt disconnected.

“I was struggling a lot in school,” he said. “And then I came to Erie, and I met Coach Dillinger.”

Richard Butler Erie High School senior and Team Manager Hayden Weygant

That meeting with Head Baseball Coach Eric Dillinger changed everything. When Weygant first tried out as sophomore, he was placed as manager of the “C-Team”. Coach Dillinger then invited him to join as a manager for the varsity team.

“It’s a great feeling being able to be part of a team,” Weygant said. “He’s definitely one of those people to give somebody a chance that nobody else would.”

Dillinger said he still remembers the first day Weygant walked into winter workouts looking nervous and unsure.

“You could just see the joy that this whole sport and being around the team has brought him,” he said. “It’s been an honor to be there for him and just be a friend. He’s been a huge part of the program.”

Over the years, that kindness has given Weygant more than a role in the dugout. It gave him confidence and a reason to look forward to school each day. Since joining the team, he says his grades and social life has greatly improved.

“He’s just the best possible person I’ve met here,” Weygant said. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Richard Butler

Other players say Dillinger’s impact reaches well beyond baseball.

Senior Maddox Burnett said the lessons learned on the field have shaped who he is off it.

“Coach Dillinger really just taught me how to love the game no matter the ups and downs,” Burnett said. “You can see it on the baseball field, but it also translates outside.”

Athletic Director Chad Cooper said Dillinger has become a model for both students and staff.

“He cares about not just Erie baseball, but all students within Erie and Erie as a whole,” Cooper said. “He does a great job of being a model for our young men.”

That commitment to connection is something Dillinger’s own family sees every day. His son, Evan Dillinger, plays catcher for Erie and says his dad treats every player with the same respect and attention — no matter who they are or what they bring to the game.

Richard Butler Coach Dillinger's son Evan Dillinger

“He’s a great mentor,” Evan said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior — you’re treated with the same respect as everybody else, because you’re one team, not just individuals.”

Evan said seeing his father has shown him what true leadership looks like — both as a player and as a son.

“I can definitely see why he deserves the award,” he said. “He’s always there for you — on and off the field.”

Coach Dillinger says he feels honored that he is making an impact in lives of these young men.

“You’re not going to remember the wins and losses always,” he said. “But you’ll remember the time that you spent with your teammates, your coaches, and what you’ve learned.”

That belief in people and his effort to make every student feel seen is what earned him the title of Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“Just completely grateful,” Dillinger said after receiving the award. “This is a difficult job, and to know that I’m having that impact on people — that’s a huge thing.”

As for Weygant, he hopes his story reminds others of what one person’s encouragement can do.

“If this world had more of him,” he said, “then it would definitely be a better place.”

