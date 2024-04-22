Englewood cafe with a cause celebrates standout volunteer making their mission possible

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When it comes to kitchen chores, doing the dishes is probably the one most people would avoid. But Marian Bratcher isn't most people.

"I get a really good workout — I mean, look at some of these pans," she joked. "Those pans are really big, and they fill up with water, and I can haul them around!"

Bratcher is a volunteer at Cafe 180 in Englewood. They only have a handful of employees, and rely heavily on their loyal volunteers to help further their mission of getting meals to those in need.

"Marian has been coming for a year and a half," said Suzanne Bosman, the volunteer coordinator at Cafe 180. "She's done every kitchen task we have."

These days, the cafe's kitchen makes meals for non-profit partners who host food distribution events. They contribute about 550 meals a week.

"If we know we can provide people one, nutritionally dense, good homemade meal a day, that's one thing that they just don't have to worry about," said Bosman. "And they can put their energy and resources towards figuring out everything else."

It's a cause important to Marian, who started volunteering every so often after retiring in the early 2000s. Now, she's here four times a week.

"This is why I come here, because I have a good time here," she said.

"It's a relief and a positive moment every day," said Bosman. "I'm like, 'oh, Marian's here today! It's going to be a good day!'"

Her outstanding reliability, solid work ethic and ability to bring the fun to the mundane is why Marian's colleagues wanted to shine a light on her efforts for the community, with a Denver7 Everyday Hero award!

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.