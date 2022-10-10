Differences in language inspires woman to help others in her community

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Herminia Bautista was first introduced to Growing Home when it was the topic of a school project one of her daughters was working on. Six years later she still visits the nonprofit multiple times a week to help those in need.

“It moves me to see that families and their little ones are leaving with food in their hands, and to see the joyful look on the children’s faces,” Herminia told Denver7.

From the very beginning, Herminia knew that she could do more than help Growing Home provide food to those in the community. She could also make the lines of communication between those getting help and those providing it easier.

Like many of Growing Home’s clients, Herminia only speaks Spanish.

“The majority of the volunteers only spoke English,” she said in Spanish.

“I wish everyone was like Herminia,” says Food Access and Justice Administrator Maya McDowell. “She is one of our incredibly consistent volunteers, you know, we can expect to see her one to two times a week.”

As Growing Home furthers its reach in the community, Maya says having volunteers who speak languages other than English creates a warm environment that makes it easier for the organization to help others.

Herminia says without language barriers, it’s easier to concentrate on helping those in need, which brings a smile to her face every time she’s at Growing Home.

“I leave full of joy and emotion to see that I helped, that I gave a little of my time to those families so they could take food home.”

