PARKER, Colo. — A weekly celebration at the Parker Senior Center is about more than birthdays and anniversaries, it’s about connection. For more than 40 years, the center has served as a gathering place where older adults can share meals, take classes and build friendships.

Richard Butler

“It gives a chance for the seniors to get out and socialize with each other,” board member Jim Austin said.

For many members, that sense of community fills an important need. The Parker Senior Center operates as a nonprofit, relying on a mix of town support, membership dues, grants and fundraising.

“Our town provides about 20% of our financing that we need to run the center. The other 80% we have to come up with a way to make it, to keep the lights on,” Austin said.

Members and leaders told Denver7 much of that success over the past decade is thanks to Rich and Donna Foerster.



Meet Rich and Donna Foerster in the video player below.

Denver7 Everyday Heroes work to keep Parker senior center running

Rich served in multiple leadership roles, including treasurer and board president, helping guide the center’s long-term direction. Donna has led fundraising efforts, organizing events and initiatives that bring in critical support.

“Connection… I think that that’s just vital. And so many communities around us don’t have something like this,” Donna Foerster said.

Richard Butler

The need for places like the Parker Senior Center continues to grow, as many older adults face loneliness and isolation.

“Socialization with seniors that live at home alone is very important, and this is what keeps people healthy and contributing to society,” Austin said.

For just a small membership fee, seniors have access to a wide range of activities including card games, bingo, exercise classes, line dancing and social events.

“This is where my social group is, so mind and body and soul, it’s been good for me,” board president Marie Glees said.

For many, the center becomes more than just a place to spend time.

“It really kind of becomes a home away from home and a connection for them,” Donna Foerster said.

Austin said the Foersters’ impact on that environment has been lasting.

Richard Butler

“Without them, this place would not be in the shape it is in today,” Austin said.

For Rich & Donna, the work has always been about something bigger.

“This provides that kind of consoling, because, yeah, you’ve lost some people, but you’ve got some new people in your life now, and you’ve got new things happening,” Donna Foerster said.

For the hundreds of seniors who walk through the doors each week, that sense of connection can make all the difference.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.