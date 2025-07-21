Denver7 Everyday Heroes honored during the annual Courage Classic Bicycle Tour

At Copper Mountain this weekend, thousands of cyclists came together for the Courage Classic Bicycle Tour, Children’s Hospital Colorado’s largest annual fundraiser. The Wheels of Justice team showed up in force.

Emily Loof

With 215 riders this year, Wheels of Justice was once again the top fundraising team, riding to support children battling cancer and blood disorders. At the heart of the team is Amber Dunlap, a volunteer captain whose efforts over the past decade have helped the group continue to raise millions for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“This is our 20th year. We’re the largest team out here,” Dunlap said. “Two weeks ago, we were at $200,000 for the year. We're at $450,000 right now.”

Dunlap’s dedication to the cause is deeply personal. Her brother, Brandon, was diagnosed with two types of leukemia when she was 12 years old. Their family received lifesaving treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Brandon is now cancer free.

Inspired by her brother’s battle, Dunlap joined Wheels of Justice 15 years ago and has led the team as captain for the past 10 years. She’s raised over $100,000 herself, coordinated hundreds of riders and helped families find community through shared experiences of grief, survival and hope.

Richard Butler

“Amber is one of the best people I know,” Co-captain of Wheels of Justice Ben Maxwell said. “You can give Amber any task, and she's going to tackle it with all of her heart and soul.”

On Saturday, Denver7 and Levine Law recognized Dunlap as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“It feels really great,” Dunlap said. “Seven and a half million for the cancer center—you can’t get any better than that.”

But Dunlap wasn’t the only person honored during the ride.

In 2021, Dunlap nominated fellow rider, Martha Riedel, for the Denver7 Everyday Hero award. Riedel was first diagnosed with cancer at age 13 and rode in the Courage Classic through seven years of chemotherapy while battling Ewing's Sarcoma across three relapses. She died in 2022 at just 20 years old.

Amber Dunlap

“She was incredible,” Dunlap said. “Always in a good mood, always doing things for others. She didn’t want it to be about her.”

Martha was an artist and athlete. Her designs were used in the team’s jersey this year. It features her signature dandelions and watercolor illustrations. Riders wore the jersey in her honor and shared memories of her at a rest stop the team built for her at the event.

“We don’t want to be remembering kids,” Dunlap said. “We want to be riding with them.”

Amber Dunlap

The Riedel family accepted Martha’s Everyday Hero award posthumously on her behalf.

Although the event has ended, fundraising continues through the end of August. To support Wheels of Justice and the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado, visit their website to make a donation or learn more.

