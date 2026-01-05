Denver7 Everyday Heroes help provide thousands of new shoes through nonprofit Wholly Kicks

AURORA, Colo. — On a quiet Tuesday morning inside a Colorado warehouse, Don and Carol Troike work side by side, organizing bins filled with brand-new shoes. The Aurora couple has been married for 54 years, and for the past two years, volunteering together has become part of their weekly routine.

Richard Butler Don and Carol Troike volunteering at Wholly Kicks warehouse.

Every Tuesday, the Troikes help prepare shoes for upcoming giveaway events run by Wholly Kicks, a nonprofit that provides new footwear to people facing economic hardship. Volunteers like Don and Carol receive a list of shoe sizes needed for a specific school or organization. They then pack the shoes into bins, which are later transported to events across the state.

“The shoes are going to a school, and they’re helping children and their families, so that expense of shoes is taken care of,” Carol Troike said. “And the kids are just delighted.”

Her husband said the impact of a new pair of shoes is immediate and easy to spot.

“Most kids, when they get a new pair of shoes, especially if they’re sneakers, they believe they can run faster now,” Don Troike said. “You’ll see them running around. It’s fun to watch.”

Wholly Kicks founder and executive director Tyg Taylor said the nonprofit focuses on providing dignity as much as necessity.

Richard Butler Tyg Taylor – Founder/Executive Director, Wholly Kicks

“We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” Taylor said. “We run around town providing brand-new shoes for people that are struggling economically.”

Taylor said new shoes offer comfort, confidence and financial relief for families, students and people experiencing homelessness, many of whom have gone years without owning a new pair.

Don and Carol Troike first learned about Wholly Kicks through their church during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to get involved after attending a volunteer storage party. When they asked if there was a regular day they could help, they were told Tuesdays worked best. They returned the following week and have shown up nearly every Tuesday since.

“They came back the very next Tuesday, and they’ve never stopped for the last two years,” Taylor said.

Each week, the Troikes organize inventory, lift heavy bins and help prepare shoes for events statewide. According to Taylor, about 17,000 people have chosen new shoes from Wholly Kicks over the past two years, and roughly 95% of those shoes were packed by Don and Carol during their Tuesday shifts.

“I did not know that 17,000,” Don Troike said. “That’s a lot of shoes out there on people’s feet.”

Richard Butler

For the Troikes, the motivation is simple.

“It does give you a feeling that you’ve helped somebody,” Don said.

Taylor said the nonprofit would struggle to operate at its current scale without the couple’s consistency and commitment.

“At this point in our operation, we could not do what we do without them,” he said.

For their continued efforts getting shoes on the feet of folks in need, Don and Carol Troike were recognized as Denver7 Everyday Heroes.

“I don’t think we deserve it that much,” Carol said. “We just do what needs to be done when we see things that need to be done.”

As for their weekly schedule, Don summed it up simply.

“Tuesdays is Wholly Kicks day.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.