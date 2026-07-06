Denver7 Everyday Hero uses legal expertise to strengthen Colorado nonprofits

DENVER – Every nonprofit has a mission, but behind every mission are legal documents, contracts and compliance issues that can be costly to navigate. For more than a decade, Denver attorney Mike King has worked to remove those barriers.

Richard Butler

King, a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, founded the firm's Corporate Pro Bono Clinic nearly 11-years ago. The program connects attorneys with nonprofits needing legal assistance, helping organizations with everything from bylaws and nonprofit formation to governance, liability and intellectual property issues.

"Potential legal costs to a nonprofit could be crushing," King said. "It might actually prevent them from even forming in the first place, much less doing the good works that they hope to do."

The pro bono clinic allows nonprofits to receive legal guidance at no cost, helping them devote more of their budgets to serving their communities instead of paying legal fees.

"We're working with nonprofits in our communities, just trying to help them do good in the world and fulfill their missions," King said.

According to Jayme Ritchie, Brownstein's director of pro bono and community impact, the firm's commitment to community service has existed since its founding nearly 60 years ago.

"A lot of nonprofits don't have the budgets to support the legal needs that they encounter," Ritchie said. "Our clinic really likes to come to the table and provide that top-notch legal service and support, knowing that's a way we can help others."

Ritchie said the firm contributes roughly 12,000 to 14,000 hours of pro bono legal work each year across the communities where it operates. King also mentors younger attorneys through the clinic, teaching them how to assist nonprofits while encouraging a culture of volunteerism.

Epic Experience

One organization benefiting from the clinic is Epic Experience, a Colorado nonprofit that provides outdoor programs and peer support for cancer survivors and caregivers.

Founded in 2012, Epic Experience offers weeklong camps in the Rocky Mountains, regional day programs, virtual reality, and other experiences designed to help survivors navigate life after treatment.

"What we have found is that the cancer survivor, after hearing those three words, 'you have cancer,' and going through treatment, many individuals have a difficult time moving forward," said Mark Ferro, Epic Experience's business development director. "Our programs allow them to see a path forward in life."

Like many nonprofits, Epic Experience faces the same legal responsibilities as any business, including liability waivers, contracts, intellectual property protections and governance documents.

Ferro said Brownstein's pro bono clinic has provided between $10,000 and $30,000 worth of donated legal services in some years.

"The fact that Brownstein offers the pro bono work that they do allows us to continue to provide those camps for the adult survivors," Ferro said. Each weeklong camp costs about $40,000 to operate, he said.

"If we would have to pay for the services of a legal team, we would certainly have to cut out at least one of those programs per year," said Ferro.

King's volunteer work extends beyond the legal profession.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

He has volunteered at the Denver Rescue Mission, participated in Bike MS events benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, supported Denver Urban Gardens and mentors younger attorneys entering the profession.

"If folks hadn't invested in me, I'd be nowhere today," King said. "Mentorship and paying it forward, it makes the whole world go round."

When Denver7 surprised King with the Everyday Hero award, he reflected on what he hopes people see in his profession.

"Going to a big law firm is one career path," he said. "But you can also do a whole lot of good with that law degree."

For King, the recognition isn't simply about his own work. He hopes it inspires others to use whatever talents they have to strengthen their communities.

"Volunteerism is absolutely critical," King said. "I'd encourage folks to get out there, get in the game."

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