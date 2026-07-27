Denver7 Everyday Hero uses her cancer diagnosis to push for change

DENVER — For more than a decade, Sabrina Wright-Hobart has turned her own experience with cancer into a mission to improve the lives of people facing the disease.

Richard Butler

Wright-Hobart is the Colorado state lead ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, or (ACS CAN), where she volunteers her time advocating for policies affecting cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Her work has taken her from the Colorado State Capitol to Washington, D.C., where she and other volunteers meet directly with lawmakers to advocate for issues including access to care and increased funding for cancer research.

"Sabrina Wright-Hobart, she's our fearless leader," said Chinelo Tyler, Colorado grassroots manager for ACS CAN. “She meets with lawmakers, and she's been a part of the volunteer team for more than a decade.”

Chinelo said Wright-Hobart helps organize the group's annual Cancer Action Day at the state Capitol, facilitates monthly meetings with volunteers and leads Colorado advocates during trips to Washington.

"It's work that's personal to her," Chinelo said. "She's somebody who rallies our team, keeps us motivated."

Wright-Hobart was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. In 2020, the cancer returned and had spread to her spine, making it Stage 4. She is now cancer-free from that diagnosis.

"For me, it's healing to help other people," Wright-Hobart said.

She said her cancer journey changed the purpose of her life and made her want to help others facing the disease.

"I didn't want other people to have to suffer the way I did," Wright-Hobart said.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

One of the advocacy efforts Wright-Hobart highlighted involved legislation aimed at multi-cancer early detection. Chinelo said Wright-Hobart led a team of Colorado volunteers to Washington to meet with lawmakers about the measure. Wright-Hobart later celebrated its passage and recalled going to the governor's mansion for the bill signing.

"I want them to be diagnosed earlier," Wright-Hobart said. "We already know that's going to have better outcomes."

Mark Anderson, vice president of regional advocacy for ACS CAN, said personal stories like Wright-Hobart's can have a powerful effect on policymakers.

"It makes a huge difference when a constituent, a voter, comes into their office and says, 'This is the issue I am having, and here's maybe a solution, and I'd like to have you support it,'" Anderson said.

The advocacy is not Wright-Hobart's day job. She works for the Ember Center, formerly the Crisis Center, which provides free, confidential and trauma-informed services to people who have experienced or are experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault. Her cancer advocacy is volunteer work she does on her own time.

“She's very determinated,” Anderson said. “It's a quiet determination. Some of this work is really hard and emotional.

Chinelo said Wright-Hobart's commitment is particularly valuable because changing public policy can take years.

Richard Butler

"Policy is a long game," Chinelo said. "It takes people who are willing to be there for the long haul, and she's somebody who's always been there."

Wright-Hobart was surrounded by fellow survivors, advocates and supporters at the Fork Cancer fundraiser in Denver when Denver7 surprised her with the Denver7 Everyday Hero award recognizing her years of volunteer service.

"I'm not doing this to get recognition," Wright-Hobart said. "I just do it because I love helping other people. Cancer research funding is so important. I'm only alive today because of advances in cancer research."

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.