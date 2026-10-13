MORRISON, Colo. — A golf tournament at Red Rocks Country Club is helping keep the memory of a little boy alive while raising money for pediatric brain cancer research.

Liam Bascle was just 10 months old when he was diagnosed with ependymoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Despite years of treatment, his mother, Sarah Bascle, said Liam never let his illness stop him from enjoying childhood.

Denver7's Richard Butler has more on Liam's legacy in the video below:

Denver7 Everyday Hero raises money to fight childhood cancer

"He was just such a remarkably bright, smart, and kind little boy," Sarah Bascle said. "Even though he struggled with cancer for six years, he never kind of let any of that get in the way of being a normal little boy."

Liam loved soccer, school and spending time with his siblings and friends. He died Nov. 23, 2021, at age 7. Less than a year later, his father, Nick Bascle, founded Links Fore Liam, a charity golf tournament dedicated to raising money for pediatric brain cancer research.

"It started as a way to channel my grief in a meaningful way," Nick Bascle said. "Losing a child is something that is unimaginable to most people, to all people, and I needed to do something to channel that grief to do something good with it."

The first tournament took place in New Hampshire in 2022, raising about $60,000. Since then, the effort has expanded to other states, including Colorado.

Richard Butler

Nick said he raised approximately $800,000 during the first four years of organizing the tournaments largely on his own. Now working with the Denver-based Morgan Adams Foundation, Links Fore Liam is on track to surpass $1 million raised in its fifth year.

Proceeds from the Colorado tournament support pediatric brain cancer research at Children's Hospital Colorado, including work by Dr. Nick Foreman, who specializes in ependymoma research.

"He took the loss of his son and has turned it into something that really is hopeful and driven toward trying to find cures for other kids," said Joan Slaughter, founder of the Morgan Adams Foundation.

Richard Butler

For Slaughter, the mission is deeply personal. Her daughter, Morgan Adams, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called glioblastoma in 1997 when she was just 5 years old. Morgan died in November 1998 at age 6, after an 11-month battle with cancer.

“It's been almost 30 years since Morgan died, but 25 years that we have been working in this field, and we've met a lot of families who have been through really horrific journeys with their children who have been very sick,” Slaughter said.

Following her daughter's death, Slaughter became involved in efforts to advance pediatric cancer research. Her work eventually led to the creation of the Morgan Adams Foundation, which raises money to support research into better treatments and potential cures for childhood cancer.

More than two decades later, Slaughter continues that mission, helping families like the Bascles turn unimaginable loss into hope for other children.

For Sarah, the growing support is meaningful, even as the family continues to grieve.

"Obviously, we would give all that money back if we could have one more day with our son," she said.

During this year's tournament in Morrison, Denver7 recognized both Liam and Nick as Everyday Heroes for the lasting impact of Liam's story and Nick's efforts to help other families. But Nick said the real hero has always been his son.

Richard Butler

"Liam's my hero. Liam's been my hero since the day he was born," he said. "I appreciate being called a hero as much as Liam, but this would not have happened without that little boy."

Links Fore Liam plans to expand into a national golf tournament series in 2027, continuing its mission to fund research and help children facing brain cancer. Links Fore Liam will have two golf tournaments in Colorado in 2027. You can donate or show your support on their website.

To learn more about pediatric cancer research or hear Morgans’s story, you can do so on the Morgan Adams Foundation’s website.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.