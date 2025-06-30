Denver7 Everyday Hero organizes an inclusive space for families at Denver Pride

DENVER — At Denver’s Pride festival, the colors are bright, the music is loud, and thanks to Sheila Romero, even the youngest attendees have a space to feel right at home.

Romero, who has volunteered for Denver Pride for the past eight years, oversees the Family Area at the festival — transforming it into a vibrant, welcoming space filled with crafts, books, music, and joy.

“The family area is a very magical place,” Romero said. “We have different vendors and activities for all children and their families.”

Throughout the year, Romero works with organizations like the Denver Public Library to plan out engaging activities. Starting as early as January, she helps coordinate teams that bring everything from coloring books to drag queen story time.

“They make buttons, they do different crafts, they give out books,” Romero said. “We even make pride pet rocks. We have story time, celebrity readers in English and Spanish, and dancing.”

For many parents, like Thornton resident Luke Kuckelman, the Family Area is something he’s grateful to have found.

“It’s just awesome that they can actually engage with the festival instead of just being kind of subject to it,” Kuckelman said. “We could sit down, get a break, get in the shade, and let him color and make things.”

Wheat Ridge resident Haven Shoemaker echoed that sentiment, calling it the perfect place for her children’s first Pride festival in Denver.

“Love is love,” Shoemaker said. “Everyone is worthy and should be respected, and this is the best place to bring them to really share that with everyone.”

Romero also works at Westminster Public Schools and said her heart is in community building. She’s quick to credit her fellow volunteers and the production team behind PrideFest for making it all possible.

“They care about the community, they care about the families, they care about the children,” Romero said.

For her dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space where children can celebrate Pride alongside their families, Denver7 and Levine Law recognized Sheila Romero as this week’s Everyday Hero.

“Thank you. That means everything to me,” Romero said after receiving the award. “Pride means everything to me. Thank you for acknowledging us and seeing the family area.”

