Denver7 Everyday Hero: Lory State Park volunteer provides visitors with happiness as they arrive

FORT COLLINS – Just west of Fort Collins lies a gem of a state park.

“It’s great here. We’ve got the reservoir on one side, the mountains on the other, and we’re kind of nestled right into this little area,” said Lory State Park Visitor Center volunteer Ron Johnson.

Lory State Park spans over 2,400 acres, giving visitors 30 miles of trails and ample recreational opportunities.

“We are primarily a day-use park, which means that we typically have hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and picnicking. But we also have a few backcountry campsites,” said Lory State Park Interpreter Maddy Walinchus.

The park only has three full-time staff members year-round, so they really rely on the help of volunteers.

“Our volunteers are what our structure is laid on. They’re the ones that are out there checking the trails. They’re the ones that are in here talking to our visitors. They’re the ones talking to kids about the amazing educational opportunities we have here at the park,” Walinchus said. “They are really the cornerstone of what we do here at Lory.”

Those volunteers include people like Ron Johnson. He retired in Colorado a few years ago after working in IT for his whole career.

“I think I always wanted to be a ranger, but you know, you’re raising a family and everything,” Johnson said. “You have other priorities, so I think this is more of a childhood dream to just be out here in nature.”

If you visit Lory State Park, Ron will greet you at the park entrance with a big smile and happy demeanor.

“A lot of times I get questions like which trail is best. We try to point them, depending on how much time they have, to Arthur's Rock or Well Gulch, which is a really nice one,” Johnson said. “I’ve taken my grandkids on some of these trails, and they just love them too.”

“He is what puts a smile on people’s faces before they go out into the park and we love Ron so much for it,” Walinchus said.

Ron says he’ll continue to volunteer every week for the foreseeable future.

“As long as they’ll have me — I may be 90 years old at the window. As long as they let me work, I’ll be here," he said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.