Denver7 Everyday Hero: Littleton volunteer steps up to keep food bank open

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton food bank that nearly shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic is still serving dozens of families today, thanks to one volunteer who stepped up to keep it running.

Richard Butler

At the Littleton Church of Christ Food Bank, cars line up every other Monday as volunteers load boxes of food directly into cars. For many families, it has become part of their routine, a place they can rely on. But a few years ago, that nearly changed.

“As the years went on and we hit COVID, the food bank was going to have to close,” Birdy Brown, the food bank's director, said.

Brown had been volunteering at the food bank when the pandemic hit and many volunteers stopped showing up. With operations at risk, she decided to step in and take over.

“I knew all the parts, bits and pieces of running it, so I stepped up during COVID to take on this project,” Brown said.

She said if the food bank had shut down at the time, about 120 families would have lost access to food for at least a month.

Since then, Brown has worked to rebuild and expand the operation writing grants, recruiting volunteers and forming partnerships to source food from grocery stores and other organizations. Today, the food bank serves around 50 to 65 families twice a month in an area Brown describes as a “food desert,” where access to food resources is limited.

Richard Butler

“We are in an area that is a food desert for supplying food to families at risk,” Brown said.

Volunteers say the impact goes beyond just providing meals.

“People need to eat, and if you don’t have to worry about some of the food costs, then it’s easier to pay your medical bills, or your rent, your utilities,” volunteer Mary Edwards said.

In addition to food, the program also provides items like diapers, books, blankets and pet food to families in need. Brown said the goal is to provide stability for those who rely on the service. Volunteers say Brown’s leadership has been key to the program’s success.

“She does a wonderful job,” volunteer Michael Milam said. “I think we’ve got six or eight new volunteers that came in, all because of Birdy.”

Others say the work being done at the food bank is critical for the community.

“If it wasn’t for us or maybe some of the other food banks, I don’t know how some of these people would make it,” Milam said.

For Brown’s dedication to help those in need, she was recently recognized by Denver7 as an Everyday Hero. She said the recognition belongs to the entire team.

“It’s just not that I’m a hero,” Brown said. “I have this entire group of volunteers that support me every day, all the time.”

Denver7 Everyday Hero: Littleton volunteer steps up to keep food bank open

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