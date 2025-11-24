Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for years of volunteer service feeding families in northeast Denver

DENVER — Twice a month, the parking lot outside the Church of Christ at Forest Street turns into a bustling hub of community care. Volunteers with God’s Will Christian Fellowship and the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation unload food, set up tables and distribute groceries and clothing to neighbors who rely on the event for support.

Pastor Frank Jones, who leads God’s Will Christian Fellowship and also serves as executive director of the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation, said the work is rooted in the legacy of philanthropist Daddy Bruce Randolph.

Richard Butler

“We want to make sure that we keep the dream of Daddy Bruce alive, because he was a giver,” Jones said.

The church hosts the free food bank every second and fourth Saturday, offering groceries, donated clothing and household essentials, all at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“We know that people are struggling… so we do all we can to bridge the gap and aid where we can aid,” Jones said.

Among the volunteers moving boxes and directing setup is Hilary Geyton, a familiar face who has quietly become a cornerstone of the Saturday morning operations. Geyton has been volunteering here for nearly five years, often arriving early and staying late to ensure everything runs smoothly.

She helps unload the truck, organizes clothing donations and makes sure every item gets into the hands of someone who needs it.

“My sister calls it doing community service, so I take it as community service,” Geyton said.

Her fellow volunteers said she brings far more than logistics to the effort.

“She is such a valuable person within our ministry,” Pastor Jones said. “She’s here before time, always active, willing to serve, willing to give. She goes above and beyond.”

Deacon Gregory Hynes echoed that praise.

“She’s a saint,” he said. “She worships, she volunteers, she helps with the kitchen crew… she does other things in the church.”

Geyton said she doesn’t do the work for recognition.

Richard Butler

“If you give, you receive,” she said. “So I figure if I help people, maybe I’ll get a blessing.”

For her, showing up is about faith and about neighbors helping neighbors.

She hopes that each person who visits the food bank leaves with more than just a bag of groceries.

“I hope they go home feeling good,” she said.

Hilary Geyton’s dedication to giving back to her community has earned her the title of Dever7 Everyday Hero.

“Very surprised… and I’m thankful and grateful,” she said, adding that she plans to display the award at work so others can share in the celebration.

Pastor Jones said volunteers like Geyton help carry forward a tradition of service that stretches back decades.

The Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation encourages neighbors in need to come collect food or clothes in the parking lot of the Church of Christ at Forest Street in Denver on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Whether we have a lot or a little, we’ll be out here every second and fourth Saturday, rain or shine, to make sure our community has what they need,” Jones said.

Residents who want to learn more or support the foundation can visit the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation website.

