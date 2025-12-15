Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for years of service with the Salvation Army

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Outside a busy King Soopers in Broomfield, volunteers are ringing bells and greeting shoppers as part of a decades-long effort to raise money for neighbors in need during the holiday season.

Richard Butler Bill Duclos - Salvation Army, Broomfield Advisory Council President

The Salvation Army relies on donations from its annual red kettle campaign to support local families struggling with rising costs, including rent, utilities, groceries and holiday gifts for children and seniors.

“All the money that's raised here goes into the local Salvation Army to support their local community,” said Capt. Miguel Morales with the Salvation Army’s Broomfield Corps.

Morales said demand for assistance has increased as expenses continue to rise, making community support more important than ever during the holidays.

Helping make that support possible are volunteers from the Foothills Kiwanis Club of Boulder Valley, which has partnered with the Salvation Army for decades. Members of the club say they have been bell-ringing since at least 1984, raising nearly three-quarters of a million dollars for local programs.

Bob Mohling, a Kiwanis member and Salvation Army advisory board volunteer, said he first started ringing bells decades ago.

“I started ringing the bell in 1975, so this is my 50th year of ringing the bell,” Mohling said.

The Foothills Kiwanis Club focuses on service projects that support children and families, including scholarships, youth programs and community partnerships. One of its largest commitments each year is the Salvation Army’s holiday kettle campaign.

Volunteers fill shifts from the week before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, ringing bells six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the people helping organize those efforts is Bill Duclos, a Kiwanis member and president of the Salvation Army Broomfield Advisory Council. In addition to ringing bells himself, Duclos coordinates the volunteer schedule at the King Soopers location.

“We know where the money is going and where the funds are going from this kettle. It's going to help the local community, it's going to help kids, it's going to help folks that need it,” said Duclos.

Duclos said he got involved after retiring about six years ago and looking for ways to give back to the community. Last year, Duclos said the single kettle at the King Soopers location raised about $25,000. He says even small donations add up to make a meaningful difference.

Morales said Duclos’ impact goes beyond the holidays. Saying Duclos volunteers year-round, helping with events, community programs and facility projects at the Salvation Army’s Broomfield community center.

“Bill is very warm. He’s a great coach, he’s compassionate,” said Morales.

Mohling said Duclos’ leadership and commitment help keep volunteers engaged and programs running.

“It is a team effort, but Bill has really been active,” Mohling said. “He’s got a servant heart, plus he’s a good leader.”

Because of that dedication, Bill Duclos is Denver7 and Levine Law’s newest Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“It’s quite an honor, and there’s a lot of people in need,” Duclos said. “And that’s what it’s all about, helping people.”

Duclos said he hopes the red kettle campaign continues to remind people that help is available and that generosity, even in small amounts, can have a big impact.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help ring bells through Christmas Eve. Shifts are typically two hours long, and volunteers can sign up online through The Salvation Army’s Colorado website. Those interested can also contact their local Salvation Army Corps in Broomfield for more information on available bell-ringing locations and times.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.