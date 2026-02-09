Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for helping fight hunger at Food Bank of the Rockies

AURORA, Colo. — Inside a massive warehouse in Aurora, food moves quickly, pallets stacked high, boxes sorted and loaded, and volunteers working side by side to make sure families across Colorado do not go hungry.

For the past three years, Romaine Tacznosky has been one of those volunteers.

Tacznosky has donated more than 500 hours of her time at Food Bank of the Rockies, helping sort and pack food and essential items before they are distributed to neighbors in need.

“This organization is so well organized, wonderful people, both that work here and the people that volunteer,” Tacznosky said. “It just warms my heart to see so much caring in the world.”

The work happens inside Food Bank of the Rockies new distribution center in Aurora. The facility is about 70% larger than the organization’s previous operations and was designed to increase efficiency and capacity.

“It gives us so much capacity for growth and brings so much efficiency,” CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling said.

Pulling said the expansion comes at a critical time, as the organization continues to see about a 30% increase in people seeking food assistance.

“That increase in need is expected to continue,” Pulling said.

To meet that demand, the food bank relies heavily on volunteers. More than 100 people typically work shifts each day, and the new facility allows even more growth.

“Volunteers are at the heart of the organization,” Alyssa Fishenden, volunteer coordinator with Food Bank of the Rockies, said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Among those volunteers is Tacznosky, who usually works on Tuesdays and often returns additional days when extra help is needed.

“We get 1,000-pound pallets, and it’s pallet after pallet,” she said. “The volume just amazes me how much we are saving and getting to people that need it.”

Tacznosky said she began volunteering because she believes no one should go hungry.

“I believe there is enough food in this country for everyone to eat three meals a day, every day,” she said. “It’s just the distribution system that’s messed up. This is a solution to that.”

Fishenden described Tacznosky as a bright presence in the warehouse.

“She’s so friendly, she works really hard, and she gets along with everyone,” Fishenden said. “She just wants to help her neighbors and give back.”

“You’re helping other people,” Tacznosky said. “You are part of the solution.”

Tacznosky’s story comes as Denver7 teams up with Food Bank of the Rockies for its 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign, which runs from Monday, February 9, through Sunday, February 15.

During the campaign, Denver7, Food Bank of the Rockies and CommonSpirit will raise money to help alleviate food insecurity in the community. The first $10,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by the Scripps Howard Fund.

According to Food Bank of the Rockies, food insecurity in Colorado is at a 10-year high. One in eight Coloradans, including one in seven children, is experiencing food insecurity.

Click here to donate, then click “Donate Now,” and select “7 Days to Help End Hunger” from the dropdown menu.

People interested in volunteering can find opportunities through Food Bank of the Rockies’ website.

