Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for fighting hunger through food bank internship

DENVER – At Food Bank of the Rockies, thousands of meals are prepared every day for children in after-school programs who might otherwise go home hungry. Among the chefs and volunteers who make it possible is 16-year-old Enrique A. Leal-Zubia, a junior at Arrupe Jesuit High School.

Through the school’s corporate work study program, Enrique spends every Monday interning in the kitchen at the Food Bank. Since his freshman year, he has logged nearly 700 hours helping to prepare meals – a commitment that will surpass 1,200 hours by the time he graduates.

Food Bank of the Rockies Casa Bonita Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez joins John Knight and Enrique A. Leal-Zubia at Food Bank of the Rockies to make tamales.



One of his favorite memories occurred during his first year at the food bank, when he spent the morning making tamales alongside Chef Dana Rodriguez, the executive chef of Casa Bonita. Leading up to Navidad, the Food Bank distributes ingredients used in traditional tamales, and Rodriguez shared her personal recipe to highlight the importance of culturally familiar foods in serving the community.

“These kids sometimes might not be able to eat at home, so it’s very important for them to make sure they eat during the day, at least,” Enrique said. “Being able to provide it for them is honestly just a great feeling, and I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”

Food Bank of the Rockies executive chef John Knight said Enrique has grown into a trusted member of the team.

“He’s been here almost as long as I have,” Knight said. “Our Monday regulars are always looking forward to working with Enrique, and he’s become someone we all look for in the kitchen.”

The work-study program provides students with hands-on job experience while helping to cover a portion of their tuition. Cecilia Nuñez, a program associate at Arrupe Jesuit, said Enrique’s growth has been remarkable.

“I’ve met him as a freshman and seeing him now as a junior – just grow into this man for others, it’s amazing,” she said.

Enrique’s parents, Enrique and Yadira, say their son’s dedication doesn’t surprise them. Between sports, youth group, and his internship, they describe him as a busy but kind-hearted teen.

“He does it from his heart, and he enjoys it,” Yadira said. “We’re really proud of him, and we tell him every day just keep pushing, and big things will come.”

Enrique was surprised by the Denver7 Everyday Hero award, presented by Denver7 and Levine Law. His parents were secretly invited to witness the recognition.

“This is the last thing I expected,” Enrique said after receiving the award. “I didn’t even know my parents were here!”

For Enrique, the honor is about more than the hours logged in the kitchen. He hopes his work sets an example for other young people.

“What this means for me personally is that I get to be a good role model for kids. I really like working here, especially because of the cause,” he said.

Monday, September 22, kicks off Denver7’s 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign. The annual week-long campaign raises funds to fight food insecurity across Colorado.

