Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for building and maintaining a beloved Cheyenne Wells park

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. — In a town of about 700 people, one woman’s work has made a lasting difference for generations.

Ellette Eiring has dedicated more than three decades to building and maintaining Medicine Arrow Park in Cheyenne Wells. The green space was an empty field before she rolled up her sleeves and took action in 1989.

Richard Butler

“It was the forethought of a woman named Betty Talbert,” Eiring said. “She wanted to get a team together that could do the labor for her, and she commissioned me to help her.” That “forethought” has grown into a beloved community park, complete with basketball courts, a playground, flower beds, and shade trees. All this possible because of Eiring’s efforts along with grants and donations from community members.

“She’s here every day, rain or shine. Even when she probably shouldn’t be outside doing things, she’s out here doing it anyway,” her son Shane Eiring said.

Ellette began her work with the Cheyenne Wells Improvement Committee and helped lead the original effort to construct the park. Over the years, Ellette secured donations of playground equipment, raised funds for trees, and often planted and watered them herself.

“It's a beautiful, beautiful park that Elette has helped build and it's an asset to our community,” the town’s Mayor Pro Tem Carlton Pelton said. “You’ll see her around town picking weeds or cleaning up around our welcome signs. She’s incredible.”

Ellette never saw it as volunteer work, just something that needed doing. She’s does not get paid for her beautification efforts and has turned down multiple community efforts to formally recognize her. She even used some of her late husband Terry’s memorial fund to replant trees and put up park signage.

Richard Butler

“Terry was a big part of it,” Ellette said. “Most people would say, ‘I don’t think I ever saw you at the park without Terry.’ We were a team.”

After Terry died, their son Shane stepped in to help with the heavier work, including planting new trees and keeping irrigation systems running. Today, the entire town benefits from her continued dedication.

“She’s donated countless hours not just to the park but also to the cemetery and to public areas around town,” daughter-in-law Deni Eiring said.

Ellette's efforts have inspired others. Local students built a dog park and a new cemetery fence because of her example and the town added a Little Free Library at the park.

“Ellette is synonymous with Medicine Arrow Park,” Deni Eiring said. “She thinks it's her job to do it, and she takes great pride in what she does.”

Richard Butler

Despite years of resistance to recognition, the community finally found a way to say thank you, by nominating her to be a Denver7 Everyday Hero. The city also installed a bench at the park dedicated to Ellette and her late-husband Terry.

“I’m very honored,” Ellette said. “I want to give back. I don't expect anything for it. I'm just a silent partner.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.