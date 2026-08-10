Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for 32 years of service with Habitat for Humanity

DENVER — For Cliff Fales, a photo book filled with old pictures tells the story of more than three decades spent quietly helping Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver grow.

Richard Butler

Fales spent 25 years working as a music teacher before retiring in 1987. Several years later, in 1994, he spotted a notice in his church newsletter seeking volunteers for Habitat Metro Denver. The organization did not need him to build homes. They need help with data entry.

“I went to the office and started doing data entry on their computer, and they found more things for me to do on the computer than just data entry,” Fales said.

At the time, Habitat Metro Denver was still a young nonprofit with only three computers in its central office. Fales soon began installing programs and figuring out how to connect computers to one another. There was just one catch, he had no formal computer training.

“He learned that IT was a really big need, and so he learned a lot about IT to help support us,” said Abby Krstulic, volunteer manager for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We didn't have an IT department at the time.”

A major opportunity came when a company opening a location in Denver selected Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver to receive some free technology. The company donated 10 computers, a server and a printer, a significant technological upgrade for an organization that previously had only three computers.

“He did a lot of work to make sure that the computers would be well wired and everything through a bunch of concrete walls, and he was kind of the point person that would communicate with the business,” Krstulic said.

Richard Butler

Fales’ responsibilities continued to evolve as Habitat grew. Over the years, he worked in data entry and IT, helped with donor recognition and eventually volunteered at a Habitat ReStore, where he sorted recycled metals that could be sold to generate money for the organization.

Nicole StanekScott, director of engagement for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, said Fales’ work during the nonprofit’s early years helped establish systems that allowed the organization to expand.

“Cliff was instrumental in coming in and really helping us take a lot of our systems and tools and elevating us to the next level, which then allowed us to grow and allowed us to serve so many more families than we would otherwise,” StanekScott said.

Fales began scaling back some of his volunteer work around the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes completing tasks remotely. Earlier this year, he told Habitat he was officially retiring as a core volunteer.

Habitat responded by throwing him a retirement party. Family members, current and former staff members and volunteers gathered to share memories from his decades of service. They also created the photo book that now sits near Fales’ reading chair.

“Thirty-two years is a really significant time to dedicate your life to anything,” StanekScott said. “He's a role model for other volunteers out there. He's a role model for our staff.”

Richard Butler

“Cliff's dedication over the last 32 years comes down to connection to the mission and connection to the people that he was volunteering alongside,” she said.

Habitat Metro Denver nominated Fales for a Denver7 Everyday Hero award to recognize those 32 years of service.

At 94, Fales said he was grateful to have contributed to an organization serving the Denver community and happy to know other volunteers continue that work.

“I guess I wish I could do it all over again,” he said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.