Denver7 Everyday Hero honored for 17 years of service at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER — Behind the beauty of the Denver Botanic Gardens, staff say there’s a volunteer who has quietly helped keep it blooming for nearly two decades.

Marsha Hennessy has donated nearly 4,000 hours of her time over the past 17 years, working in the botanic gardens' greenhouses and at major public events. Colleagues call her their “volunteer champion.”

Inside Greenhouse One, where tropical plants grow year-round, there is constant work to be done. Plants must be pruned and watered, insects monitored and floors cleaned.

“Our tropical plants, they’re growing year-round. They need maintenance year-round,” said Nicholas Giaquinto, an assistant curator at the gardens. “Even during the wintertime, there’s still work to be done, and Marsha is always happily available.”

Giaquinto said Hennessy helps with leaf cleanup in the conservatory and greenhouses, sweeps floors and cleans pots — tasks he described as essential.

“She’s really dependable and an essential team member for us here,” he said. “In reality, she’s doing a lot of the work that isn’t that glamorous. Sweeping up floors is not a real glamorous job, but she does it with a smile and with a lot of pride.”

The Denver Botanic Gardens relies heavily on volunteers to maintain the grounds and host large public events.

“We could not do what we do without our volunteers,” said Allison Kiehl, associate director of public events. “They literally are an extension of the teams that they help on a weekly, daily basis.”

Kiehl said she first met Hennessy in 2009 when she volunteered for Blossoms of Lights, the gardens’ annual holiday display. Hennessy has volunteered at the event every year since.

“Marsha is a true gem,” Kiehl said. “We nominated Marsha due to her longtime service at the gardens and her dedication to not only events, but to horticulture. She is someone that, if anyone needs help, she is always willing to jump in.”

Hennessy said her volunteer journey started simply with a walk.

“I started walking here once a week, and then twice a week, and finally about every day a week,” she said. “And I said, I might as well volunteer here.”

She said her love of plants began with her father and has stayed with her throughout her life. Now 85 years old, Hennessy continues to volunteer multiple days a week. Her son jokingly calls her the “Energizer Bunny.”

“I just turned 85, and if I sit down, I feel that I’ll just waste away,” she said. “I think because you’re meeting people from all over, it just keeps you alive.”

In addition to greenhouse work, Hennessy has volunteered at events including Blossoms of Lights, Glow at the Gardens and plant sales. She previously gave tours and now helps welcome and guide other volunteers as a designated “volunteer champion.”

“She hates being called a champion,” Giaquinto said with a laugh. “Which is why we kind of gave her that title and keep giving her that title.”

Colleagues describe her as personable and passionate about connecting guests with plants.

“She really wants to share any knowledge that she has,” Giaquinto said. “Just a really dependable, reliable person.”

When Denver7 surprised Hennessy with the Everyday Hero recognition, she said the moment meant more because it came from people she considers family.

“That means that these people that I love are trying to show their appreciation to me,” she said. “I just think that’s wonderful.”

Hennessy encourages others who admire the gardens to consider volunteering.

“People always envy me,” she said. “They say, ‘I really wish I could work there.’ Well, volunteer.”

