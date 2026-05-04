DENVER — Inside a mobile boutique rolling across Colorado, women are finding more than just outfits, they’re finding confidence.

Richard Butler

Dress for Success Denver is marking its 20th year of helping women prepare for the workforce, offering professional clothing, career coaching and support, all at no cost. Through its “Butterfly Bus,” the nonprofit is able to reach women in communities that may not otherwise have access to those resources.



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Denver7 Everyday Hero helps women build confidence through Dress for Success

“We call it the Butterfly Bus because that’s where transformations take place,” CEO Amara Martin said. “Women go in one way and come out completely different. They have the professional attire, and they have that confidence that they need in order to achieve their version of success.”

For many women, that confidence can be hard to come by.

“A lot of times they’re seeing themselves as a professional for the very first time,” Jennifer Waines said.

That transformation is something longtime volunteer Abbie Hayutin has witnessed firsthand for more than a decade.

Richard Butler

Hayutin began volunteering after losing her grandmother, with whom she shared a tradition of shopping together.

“When she passed away, it was a big hole for me,” Hayutin said. “I walked into Dress for Success, and I just felt like my heart lifted and I knew that this was where I was supposed to be.”

Since then, she has helped women select outfits for interviews and careers, guiding them through moments that can shape their futures.

“Every time I saw that light in another woman, I just felt like grandma was speaking her love language to me,” she said.

Colleagues say Hayutin’s impact goes beyond clothing.

“She has a huge passion for helping our clients and meeting them wherever they are on their path,” Waines said. “Most importantly, she leaves women with a smile on their face and feeling excellent as they leave.”

Richard Butler

Martin said Hayutin embodies the organization’s mission.

“Abby understands service and the importance of service toward others,” Hayutin said.

That dedication is why Dress for Success Denver nominated Hayutin as a Denver7 Everyday Hero. During a surprise presentation, Hayutin accepted the recognition and redirected the spotlight.

“This award should go to all the women who have the courage to walk through the doors of Dress for Success,” Hauitin said. “I want to share it with the team and all those women.”

For Hayutin, the work itself is the reward.

“If a butterfly flaps, it’s a small impact, but it could resonate largely across the world,” she said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.