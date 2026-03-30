Denver7 Everyday Hero helps survivors of abuse find their voice after years of silence

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After decades of silence, one Northern Colorado man is sharing his story in hopes of helping others find their voice.

Richard Butler Joshua Constatine - Survivor Leader, A Courageous Rose

Joshua Constatine, a survivor leader with A Courageous Rose, said memories of abuse from his childhood stayed buried for years. Constatine said he was abused as a child and later realized he had been trafficked, something he did not fully understand until much later in life.

“He passed me around to other men. And I didn’t know the term trafficking until I met Maria at A Courageous Rose,” Constatine said.

Maria Tell, founder of A Courageous Rose, is also a survivor of human trafficking. She started the Fort Collins-based nonprofit in 2022 to support others navigating similar experiences.

“A Courageous Rose is a nonprofit that empowers trafficking survivors to reclaim their independence and rebuild their lives,” Tell said. “There's a lack of resources unfortunately, and so I just wanted to be that bridge to help survivors realize that they're not alone.”

The organization offers survivor-led peer support, connecting individuals with others who have lived similar experiences. That support can include simple but meaningful interactions like meeting for coffee or spending time outdoors, as well as services such as boxing classes, self-defense training and emergency financial assistance.

Richard Butler Maria Tell - Founder, A Courageous Rose

After meeting Tell, Constatine said he began to better understand his past, and ultimately, his purpose.

“That alone was freeing and helped me open up,” Constatine said. “If I kept it to myself, I wouldn't heal. I would feel guilty if I didn't speak out to help those people that are still suffering.”

Over the past two years, Constatine has worked with A Courageous Rose and the nonprofit Justice Now to help educate others about human trafficking. He now shares his story in training sessions with community members, law enforcement and educators, helping people recognize warning signs and understand the realities survivors face.

Constatine also works directly with other survivors, creating space for them to feel safe sharing their own experiences.

“To help them feel more comfortable about sharing some of the things they went through,” Constatine said.

Tell said Constatine’s voice is especially important, noting that trafficking involving men and boys is often not commonly reported.

A Courageous Rose

“He is just a minority in that way, in the fact that he is male in the trafficking world, and he’s a familial trafficking survivor,” Tell said.

Others who have worked alongside Constatine said his willingness to share his story is powerful.

“It was moving. It was real and authentic. He does not hide behind the pain of what’s happened to him,” Ashley Bush, founder of Justice Now, said. “It's important to hear the voices of a survivor. It's important to hear the testimony, the hope.”

“The more I speak about this, the more I heal,” Constatine said.

He hopes his story helps others begin their own journey forward.

“It’s tragic, it’s horrific, but you can live a happy, wonderful life in spite of that,” Constatine said.

For his courage and commitment to helping others, Constatine was recognized as a Denver7 Everyday Hero. He said the work is now his calling, helping others find the strength to speak out and move forward.

A Courageous Rose

If you are a survivor in need of support, click here to get connected with the team at A Courageous Rose . Those interested in supporting A Courageous Rose’s mission to help survivors can visit their website to learn more, donate or find ways to volunteer.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.