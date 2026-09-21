Denver7 Everyday Hero helps rehab patients recover with her four-legged partner

AURORA, Colo. – Every Wednesday, Constance Cowley and her four-legged partner, Denny, walk into HCA HealthONE Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital with a job to do, help patients get closer to going home.

Richard Butler

Cowley and Denny, a therapy dog, have volunteered at the Aurora rehabilitation hospital for nearly two years through Denver Pet Partners.

Patients can pet and brush Denny, walk with him, play tug of war or toss toys for him to retrieve. The activities provide more than companionship. They can be incorporated into rehabilitation to help patients practice movements and everyday tasks they may need when they return home.

“Our patients get to engage with Denny. They get to pet him. They get to brush him, walk with him, practice doing stairs, play tug of war, very functional things that we all do every day with our pets,” said Emily Wilkinson, chief operating officer of HCA HealthONE Spalding Rehabilitation.

For a patient recovering from a stroke, Cowley said brushing Denny with a weaker arm can help rebuild strength and movement. Tossing a toy can also help with arm movement. Denny can provide emotional support too.

“You need that emotional wellness to be able to cope with some of the physical hardships that you're going through,” Cowley said.

Cowley understands the challenges of rehabilitation firsthand. She said she was hospitalized for four weeks with pneumonia and septicemia before spending another two weeks in rehabilitation. The experience became part of her motivation to give back.

Richard Butler

“A lot of people helped me, and I think that it's important that I give back,” Cowley said.

Denny, a standard collie, became a therapy dog after Cowley saw the impact a service dog had on her sister. Cowley said Denny's friendly personality made her think he could be a good fit for therapy work. The two qualified as a therapy team and found their place at Spalding.

“He liked being here, and so we've been coming ever since,” Cowley said.

Wilkinson said Denny was the first therapy dog to return to Spalding after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Cowley and Denny have brought joy to patients and staff while helping patients prepare for life after rehabilitation.

“Connie deserves this,” Wilkinson said. “She has brought just so much life and excitement. People get so happy seeing Denny.”

Denver7 surprised Cowley at HCA HealthONE Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and recognized her as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

Cowley said knowing their visits can make even one patient's day better makes the work worthwhile.

“It's upbeat to know that we are improving somebody's day,” she said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.