Denver7 Everyday Hero helps food forest take root

DENVER – When Dean Tebbe retired, he knew he wanted to stay active. After spending most of his career working in information technology, he began looking for a way to give back to his community. That search led him to Denver Urban Gardens.

Denver7

Today, Tebbe volunteers his time helping maintain the Doull Elementary Food Forest in southwest Denver. As a Tree Keeper, he helps care for the community orchard by watering, pruning and maintaining the space while also volunteering at garden builds, teaching composting and assisting with other Denver Urban Gardens projects across the metro area.

"I had actually been studying permaculture for probably the last 10 years, so I was starting to get into gardening," Tebbe said.

The food forest at Doull Elementary was planted about four years ago as a place where neighbors can eventually harvest fresh food at no cost while also learning how food is grown. Unlike traditional community gardens, the food forest is designed as a shared space for everyone.

"The food forest is really for the community," Tebbe said. "The idea is that we take care of the food forest, and then once it starts producing, the community can come in and harvest when things are ready and take as much as they need."

Creighton Hofeditz, senior director of gardens and food forests for Denver Urban Gardens, said volunteers like Tebbe are essential to making that vision possible.

Denver7

"Our work is to create spaces and bring resources and education and allow people to see just how abundant our city and our state can be," Hofeditz said.

Hofeditz described Tebbe as "consistent," "steadfast," "humble" and "generous with his time."

Jennifer Dillon has volunteered alongside Tebbe for four years as a co-lead Tree Keeper at the Doull Elementary Food Forest. Together, they oversee the food forest.

"He's helped really sort of coordinate a small but mighty volunteer group to make sure that we're not just doing this by ourselves," Dillon said.

Hofeditz said Tebbe's dedication extends well beyond a single site. Whether it's helping build new gardens, planting food forests or assisting at community events, he is known throughout the organization as someone who is always willing to lend a hand.

Denver7

"When you say Dean's name to any staff member at Denver Urban Gardens, they will immediately smile," Hofeditz said.

"It just feels really good to feel like you're really contributing to something," Tebbe said.

Denver7 is recognizing Dean Tebbe as an Everyday Hero for his years of volunteer service helping Denver Urban Gardens create greener neighborhoods and stronger communities.

Denver Urban Gardens relies heavily on volunteers to help maintain its network of community gardens and food forests across the metro area. People interested in getting involved can sign up for volunteer opportunities through Denver Urban Gardens, help maintain gardens and food forests, assist with garden builds, support composting and educational programs, or volunteer at community events.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.