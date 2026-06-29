Denver7 Everyday Hero helps Denver youth shop with dignity

DENVER — For most people, shopping for clothes is an ordinary part of life. At Urban Peak, it's an opportunity to help young people experiencing homelessness rebuild confidence and prepare for what's next.

Richard Butler

The Denver nonprofit serves youth ages 12 to 24, providing shelter, supportive housing, medical care, behavioral health services, education and workforce development to help young people move off the streets and toward self-sufficiency.

Inside Urban Peak's Peak Boutique, clients can shop for clothing, shoes and hygiene products in a space designed to feel more like a retail store than a donation room.

That experience exists because of longtime Denver restaurateur Lee Goodfriend.

Goodfriend spent 50 years in Denver's restaurant industry, including owning Racine's and Goodfriends, before retiring. Looking for a new way to serve the community, she began volunteering at Urban Peak in February 2023.

"When I first started, it was in the basement in bins, and you couldn't see what it was, so you were tearing through everything trying to find it," Goodfriend said.

Working alongside Urban Peak staff and volunteers, Goodfriend helped transform the clothing room into the Peak Boutique, where clothing hangs on racks, youth can browse at their own pace, and volunteers help them find outfits that fit both their needs and their personal style.

Richard Butler

"I think the nicer you look, the better you feel about yourself," Goodfriend said. "A lot of times they come in looking for a job. It's really nice to be able to find a nice button-down shirt and a nice pair of black or khaki pants, or even jeans."

Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson said the boutique gives youth something many people take for granted, the chance to shop with dignity.

"The Peak Boutique is a way for young people who are staying with us to access clothes, and get to shop," Carlson said. “I think it's important for our youth to have that opportunity too.”

Carlson said volunteers like Goodfriend play an essential role in helping youth feel welcomed and supported.

"It shows our youth that our community are invested in them," Carlson said.

Assistant Director of Development Andrea Alcala said Goodfriend's consistency has made her a familiar and trusted face for the young people who visit the boutique.

"Having a community of people continually showing up for our youth makes a huge difference in this chapter of their life," Alcala said.

Richard Butler

For helping transform a simple donation room into a place where young people can find confidence, dignity and a fresh start, Denver7 surprised Goodfriend with an Everyday Hero award.

"I'm just doing my part," Goodfriend said after receiving the recognition. "I'm retired so I have enough time. And I love it."

Urban Peak relies on volunteers and community support to serve youth experiencing homelessness. People can volunteer by serving meals, teaching classes, helping in programs like the Peak Boutique or making financial or in-kind donations. To learn more or get involved, visit Urban Peak's volunteer page.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.