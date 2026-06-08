Denver7 Everyday Hero helps Coloradans find recovery, community and belonging

DENVER — The crowd cheered as musicians, spoken-word artists and performers took the stage at Recovery’s Got Talent, an event designed to showcase something many people in recovery once thought was impossible, living fully without substances.

Richard Butler

For musician Dave Morley, the event offered more than a chance to perform.

“Music's one of my outlets, and I wanted to grow as an individual and be around people who can relate to what I went through,” Morley said.

Hosted by Advocates for Recovery Colorado, Recovery’s Got Talent gives people in recovery an opportunity to share their talents, build confidence and connect with others on similar journeys.

“We really pride ourselves at bringing opportunities for people to connect together,” said Tonya Wheeler, CEO of Advocates for Recovery Colorado.

That mission of connection is one Vanessa James knows personally.

Richard Butler Vanessa James – Dir. of Community Connections, Advocates for Recovery Colorado

James serves as the organization’s director of community connections, helping people across Colorado find recovery resources, peer support and community. But her path to that role began with years of addiction, personal struggles and a prison sentence.

Growing up in rural Oklahoma, James said she always felt different. As a transgender woman, she spent years suppressing her identity while trying to fit into the expectations placed on her.

“I always knew that Vanessa was inside,” James said. “Inside I knew that I was different, but outside I lived in this environment where I had to fit in.”

She said the pain of hiding her identity eventually contributed to years of alcohol and substance use.

“That pain and that sadness led me to a lifetime of drinking and using other substances to help mask the pain and run away from the identity that I had created,” James said.

In 2017, James was sentenced to prison. During her incarceration, she said she began the difficult process of confronting her past and learning to accept herself.

Richard Butler

“It took a long time, while I was incarcerated, to begin to like myself, to begin to forgive myself, and it took years for me to finally love myself,” she said.

After her release, James entered recovery and began working in the recovery community. She found purpose in helping others navigate challenges she once faced herself.

“I am somebody with that lived experience, and that's how I can connect with people, and I just want to walk alongside them,” James said.

Today, she is more than eight years into her recovery journey and uses her experiences to help others find support and hope.

“Since then, it's easier to give love, it's easier to be there for people when you truly love yourself,” she said.

Her work extends beyond Advocates for Recovery Colorado. For the past two years, James has volunteered to lead Denver Pride’s Sober Area, a dedicated space during PrideFest where people in recovery, those who are sober curious and their loved ones can celebrate without alcohol or substances.

Anginet Roxie Anderson Vanessa James – Dir. of Community Connections, Advocates for Recovery Colorado

The space includes community resources, games and nonalcoholic beverages, offering an alternative environment while still allowing attendees to fully participate in the festival.

Tyrone Reddick, lead photographer for Denver Pride and a longtime friend of James, said the space fills an important need.

“Having a space where you can still participate without feeling completely separated is hugely beneficial to someone who wants to show up to Pride for their first Pride sober,” Reddick said.

Reddick said James has become a trusted figure in both the recovery and LGBTQ+ communities.

“She was definitely destined to be in this role where she not only lives her authentic self, but she supports people in trying to find their authentic self,” he said.

Others who work alongside James describe her as a tireless advocate.

“Vanessa just really embodies such an authentic giving spirit that she's able to go out and give all throughout the state,” said Kate B., executive director of the Over the Rainbow Project.

James credits much of her success to the people who supported her throughout recovery.

“I couldn't have done it without the support of a community,” she said.

Vanessa James – Dir. of Community Connections, Advocates for Recovery Colorado

That belief continues to guide her work today.

“Everything I do is to build us all together and love one another,” James said.

For her commitment to helping others find connection, support and belonging, Denver7 recognized James as an Everyday Hero. When presented with the award, an emotional James turned her attention to the people around her.

“This … I have this because of all of you,” she said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.