Denver7 Everyday Hero helps Children’s Hospital patients turn artwork into holiday cards

AURORA, Colo. — A longstanding holiday tradition at Children’s Hospital Colorado is bringing comfort and creativity to young patients who spend their holidays in the hospital.

Each year, children receiving care at Children’s Hospital Colorado are invited to create artwork for the Holiday Card Project that is displayed in the main lobby and voted on by visitors, staff and families. The drawings are turned into holiday cards sold throughout the community, with proceeds supporting programs for patients and families.

Hospital leaders say the project generates roughly $80,000 each season. The money goes right back into the hospital for initiatives that improve patient and family experiences.

For many of the young artists, the project offers a rare break from long treatment days.

“During very difficult times, it really is a nice thing for them to be able to focus on something different,” Suzy Jaeger, the hospital’s Chief Patient Experience and Access Officer, said.

The cards showcase winter scenes, Colorado landscapes and holiday themes, all created by patients.

“It’s wonderful to watch the pride, not only in the patients themselves, but their family,” Jaeger said. She went on to say, none of it would be possible without volunteers.

Volunteers visit patients in their rooms, help spark design ideas, and make sure children have the supplies they need. One volunteer has become central to the program’s success.

Mary Sharon Balakas has been leading the Holiday Card Project for nearly seven years. A volunteer since 2016, she spends two days a week at the hospital, working in the gift shop, supporting events and chairing the card program. Each summer, she helps collect artwork from patients and their siblings. The top 10 designs are printed and sold online and inside the hospital gift shop.

“It’s just so rewarding to see these kids celebrated as selected artists at Children’s,” Balakas said. “We’re so thankful for them expressing themselves. They get to express themselves through this art.”

Her colleagues said her dedication extends far beyond the holidays. Association of Volunteers Director Kathleen McBride described Balakas as “dedicated, committed, and a woman of her word,” adding that she’s a role model to staff and volunteers alike.

Jaeger echoed that feeling. “She’s pretty special given the extra level of commitment that she provides to our organization,” Jaeger said.

Balakas said the joy of supporting families keeps her coming back.

“I like being here. I like being able to help and make a difference for the families,” Balakas said.

If you’d like to support Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Holiday Card Project, you can do so by purchasing an holiday card inside the gift shop or place an order online through the Holiday Card Project website.

