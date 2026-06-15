Denver7 Everyday Hero helps build community with Jodi's Race for Awareness

DENVER — Many people who volunteer for Jodi's Race for Awareness may have a personal connection to gynecologic cancer. Heather O'Connell did not.

Richard Butler

What began as helping a friend with a local nonprofit event has turned into more than a decade of service to the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance (CGCA), the organization behind Jodi's Race for Awareness.

O'Connell first volunteered for the race in 2014 while looking for ways to become involved with a nonprofit organization.

"I loved their cause," O'Connell said. "I loved that they were underdogs and unknown."

That first experience left a lasting impression. Twelve years later, O'Connell remains one of the organization's most dedicated volunteers and now serves on the CGCA Board of Directors.

Over the years, she has helped in nearly every aspect of Jodi's Race, from setting up tents and hauling equipment to recruiting teams and helping organize race-day activities.

"A lot of physical labor in that first, moving boxes, setting up tents, hauling banners, setting up tables," O'Connell said of her early years volunteering.

Jennifer Manta, a longtime volunteer said what makes her commitment especially remarkable is that she had no personal connection to gynecologic cancer when she first became involved.

"She did not even have an attachment to the cause," Manta said. "She didn't know anyone affected by gynecological cancer, and she just stepped up."

Richard Butler

Today, O'Connell continues helping with race preparations, including packet pickup for participants ahead of race day. While the event raises critical funding and awareness for gynecologic cancers, O'Connell said the people are what keep her coming back.

"What I love most about being there is kind of absorbing all those emotions," O'Connell said. "It's a celebration of their lives and the lives that are happening right now because of the advancements and the aid that this organization has given women in Colorado."

For many volunteers, the event has become a community built on support, friendship and shared purpose.

"Every year it's a reunion," Manta said. "I have formed friendships with people that really were complete strangers."

Jeanene Smith, another volunteer involved with the organization, said people like O'Connell are essential to the event's success.

"We couldn't do it without our volunteers," Smith said. "She's not in it to get the praise, she's in it to make a difference."

Because of her years of dedication, fellow volunteers nominated O'Connell to be recognized as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

Richard Butler

"We nominated Heather because she's been so dedicated to Jodi's Race," Manta said. "She's done so much for the race, for the organization, for other volunteers, participants."

When surprised with the honor, O'Connell reflected on the connections she has built through the organization.

"I don't have a personal connection for myself, but my connection came with knowing and learning about all the survivors, givers and heroes," she said.

Appreciative of the recognition, O'Connell remains humble.

"Honestly, I am no hero," she said. "I am just doing stuff that anybody would do when they find something that they're passionate about."

Jodi's Race for Awareness is held annually in Denver's City Park and serves as the largest fundraiser for the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance. The organization provides support, education and resources for women and families impacted by gynecologic cancers across Colorado. You can make a donation to the nonprofit on their website. Race funds are open until the end of the month.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.