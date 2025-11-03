Denver7 Everyday Hero gives invaluable support to Arvada nonprofit

ARVADA, Colo. — The holiday spirit is starting early at BeyondHome, where kids are sketching signs and taping together cardboard booths for a kids-run holiday marketplace. Behind the designs, staff said something deeper is taking shape — life lessons, community and a sense of home.

BeyondHome is a transitional housing program that pairs stable, dignified housing with classes, coaching and counseling aimed at long-term self-sufficiency. Families pay a portion of their income for rent while parents work toward new careers, financial literacy and other goals. At the same time, their children learn age-appropriate versions of the same skills.

Richard Butler

“It’s a great opportunity for us to really impact two generations of families,” BeyondHome’s Executive Director Karen Allen said. “Parents become self-sufficient through education, careers and financial literacy, and kids are learning those skills in a kid-friendly format – they think they’re just having fun.”

In the middle of it all is Mark Robinson — “Mr. Mark” to the kids — a retired engineer and teacher who has volunteered with BeyondHome for the past two years.

“I just want to give everything I’ve got to the next generation, so they can make our world a better place,” Robinson said.

He drives the youth bus, tutors after school, helps with summer trips. Anything the nonprofit needs, he does. Staff members said his reliability keeps programs running; parents say his presence changes lives.

“I could not do my job without Mark, and I’m not sure BeyondHome could function without Mark,” Jenni Kinney, a youth coordinator, said. “He’s such a steady, trustworthy figure. If I could describe him in one word, it would be ‘kind.’”

Richard Butler

“We love him so much — he’s been a big impact on us since we met him,” Karie Eitel, a parent, said. “He’s humble, kind and compassionate. The consistency of him showing up gives my daughter comfort.”

Kayla Hanneman, who has lived at BeyondHome for five years, said the program brought “security and hope” and gave her tools to pursue homeownership. Her son Desmond credits Robinson with something simple but significant.

“He taught me confidence – how to not be scared,” Desmond said.

Staff and parents said Robinson’s example is especially meaningful for the children who does not have a male role model in their home.

“He’s a really good, strong man for them to look up to,” Allen said. “He is their hero.”

The youth marketplace, staff said, is one snapshot of the nonprofit’s approach: students design a product, plan a budget, build a booth and sell their goods — learning money, time and resource management along the way.

“We disguise everything as play,” Kinney said, “but they’re learning hard and soft skills the whole time.”

For Robinson, the reward is watching growth happen day by day.

Richard Butler

“I love to see the kids become better versions of themselves,” he said. “You never know when you’ll get a chance to say something that makes a difference.”

In recognition of his service, Denver7 and Levine Law honored Robinson as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“Thank you,” Robinson said. “For me, the real heroes are these kids and their parents. They’re making a difference in their kids’ lives, and I’m honored I can make a difference in theirs as well.”

