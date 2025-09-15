Denver7 Everyday Hero gives her time to raise future service dogs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At Freedom Service Dogs of America, every bark and wag carries a purpose. The nonprofit practices what it calls "purpose breeding," raising and training dogs to become lifelines for people living with disabilities — from veterans with post-traumatic stress to children with autism and individuals with limited mobility.

Richard Butler

“These partnerships allow people to live more independent and fulfilling lives,” President and CEO of Freedom Service Dogs Chris Nelson said. “From day one, we’re training the dogs and getting them socially ready to be of service to people out in the community.”

While professional trainers teach the skills, it’s volunteers who help raise the puppies — reinforcing lessons until they are ready to be matched with someone in need.

“Our volunteers are one of the most meaningful assets we have as an organization,” Nelson said.

Among those volunteers is Jennifer Rider, a retired Air Force JAG officer who started at Freedom Service Dogs just 10 months ago. In that short time, she’s logged nearly 250 volunteer hours.

“For me, it’s about being out and volunteering and making a difference for somebody else,” Rider said.

Her work includes everything from walking dogs and working in the kennels to fostering them on weekends. She even reads to the dogs during “story time” to help prepare them for daily situations they might face once partnered with their future human.

“The enrichment that the volunteers get to do with them is very intentional,” Rider explained.

Richard Butler

To her teammates, Rider’s dedication and attitude stand out just as much as the hours she puts in.

“Jennifer’s here three, sometimes four times a week,” Hannah Perruccio, volunteer manager at Freedom Service Dogs, said. “It’s not only the work that she does here, it’s the attitude that she brings with it. She is just a gleaming ray of sunshine no matter the time of day.”

Perruccio added that Rider embodies the mission of the organization and uplifts everyone around her.

“She’s such a ray of light everywhere she goes. And it’s contagious. You can’t help but to be happy and smile when you’re around her,” Rider said.

Rider’s outstanding efforts with Freedom Service Dogs is why the nonprofit wanted to recognize her as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“I’ve seen a lot in my 21 years in the military,” Rider said. “And to know that those people that are struggling will have a mechanism to help change their life for the better.”

Rider said she doesn’t volunteer for recognition. Instead, it’s her love for the mission and for the people whose lives are transformed that motivates her.

Richard Butler

“Every single person here is working because they love the mission and they love the dogs,” she said. “I’m just amazed by every single one of them, and it makes me want to come back every day.”

Freedom Service Dogs of America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides service dogs at no cost to clients. But preparing each dog to serve someone in need can cost between $35,000 and $50,000. The organization relies heavily on community support — both financial contributions and the hundreds of volunteers who help raise and care for the dogs.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so at the Freedom Service Dog’s donation page on its website. From there, you can also learn more about volunteering.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.