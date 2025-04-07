FORT MORGAN, Colo. — For more than six decades, the Clavis Club has served as a cultural cornerstone for Morgan County’s Hispanic community. Founded in 1964, the nonprofit was born out of necessity. It became a safe gathering space during a time when migrant workers from Mexico were not welcomed in downtown Fort Morgan establishments.

Brenda Garfio has been the club’s president for the past 18 years. A constant behind the scenes, she has helped keep the Clavis Club operational, often using her own money to cover building expenses.

“We have two lifetime members that have been with us since the beginning, and others that we've lost along the way,” Garfio said.

Over the years, the club has hosted everything from birthday parties and Quinceañeras to Christmas celebrations, community holiday events and more. The affordable rental rates made possible by its nonprofit status have allowed families to host events who otherwise might not be able to afford a venue.

But dwindling membership and fewer rentals have left the Clavis Club struggling to stay afloat. According to Garfio, the club once boasted around 50 members. Today, that number is down to about a dozen.

“It has been difficult. The last couple months, we've struggled,” she said. “We’re really trying to stay alive.”

Denver7 Everyday Hero fights to keep Fort Morgan's Clavis Club from closing its doors

Charles Schaefer, whose sister Brenda leads the club, has watched the decline firsthand. “Brenda has been doing most of the work,” he said. “We’re all getting older, and I’d at least like to see her get some recognition for all the work that she’s done.”

The club was founded in response to the exclusion Mexican migrant workers faced in Fort Morgan in the 1960s. After work, many had no place to relax, grab a drink, or play pool. Schaefer said that led several men, including founding member Ray Segura, to purchase a pool table and start meeting in their basements.

Eventually, they bought land and built the Clavis Club building. Today, the club remains in its original location, something Garfio says the members are proud of.

“We’re very touched to be able to be one of the only clubs in Morgan County that’s never had to move,” she said.

Garfio said she was surprised by the honor but grateful.

“I put in several years and I had no idea this was coming,” she said. “But thank you so much for coming out here.”

Looking ahead, Garfio says her motivation comes from the youth in her community.

“We need places for the youth to go,” she said. “Last year, we celebrated our 60th anniversary, and I’d like to keep it going for another 10 years at least.”

Those interested in helping the Clavis Club can message the group on their Facebook page.

