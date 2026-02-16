Denver7 Everyday Hero: Elizabeth senior leads with kindness and inclusion

ELIZABETH, Colo. — On game nights at Elizabeth High School, sophomore Austin Reynolds is never far from the action. Whether he’s cheering from the sidelines or celebrating with teammates, Austin feels like he belongs.

Austin, 15, has Down syndrome and is limited verbally. But classmates and school leaders say what he brings to the field and the gym goes far beyond words.

“Knowing that he's out there having a good time being himself, but interacting with these guys as himself is priceless,” his mother, Megan Reynolds, said.

Austin has been part of peer-led physical education classes since elementary school. In those classes, students with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, building friendships that extend beyond the classroom.

Summer Katzoff, a PE teacher at Elizabeth High School, said the program gives students an opportunity to work together in a relaxed setting.

“It just helps develop the kids and have a better understanding that there's different types of people throughout the world, and it's okay to include them in the activities,” Katzoff said. “It’s super cool to watch kids connect and become friends.”

Those connections eventually led to Austin joining the football program. Head coach Michael “Coach Buzz” Zoesch said Austin’s presence on the team has brought them success on top of bringing the team together.

“It was important for him to find something that he could really grab onto and feel part of,” Zoesch said. “And it was important for our players to let him be a part of what they do.”

Austin began attending practices twice a week, helping call plays and run drills. On game nights, he retrieved the kicking tee and rallied players before taking the field.

“More than anything, he was the guy that got the players rallied,” Zoesch said. “Every time he walked in the locker room, they were happy.”

The team eventually began calling Austin their “lucky charm.” At the end-of-season banquet after a run to the state championship for the first time in 15 years, the players presented Austin with a box of Lucky Charms cereal in recognition of the energy and excitement they said he brought to the program.

“As his mom, it was just so many happy tears,” Reynolds said. “He truly thinks he's maybe a celebrity here.”

While many students have embraced Austin, several teammates and staff members point to senior Luke Antinora as a leader in fostering inclusion.

“Luke, being a leader, builds everybody else up and also helps with Austin,” senior Bryan Jeffs said. “It brings everyone together.”

“He’s a leader, both in the school and on the football program, and the kids gravitated to him as soon as he started to include Austin,” Zoesch said.

Antinora met Austin through peer support PE classes and said their friendship developed naturally.

“It’s not like we’re even supporting them,” Antinora said. “We’re kind of just all playing and having a good time. To me, more than anything he’s a friend.”

Reynolds said Antinora has consistently treated her son “as though he's just one of the guys.”

“He has led by example and shown what inclusion means, which isn't just something you do when the cameras are on or during the game,” she said.

For that reason, Denver7 and Levine Law recognized Antinora as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“There’s no need to be mean to anybody for anything,” he said. “Just go out there, be a good person, and include everybody.”

Reynolds said the experience has meant everything to her family.

“All you ever want as a parent is for your kids to grow up with friends,” she said.

