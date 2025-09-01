Denver7 Everyday Hero creates a safe space for kids and respite for parents

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — On one Friday night each month, Renew Respite — a nonprofit led by founder Joyel Chambers — provides free care for children with special needs and their siblings. The program gives parents a rare and valuable opportunity — a night to themselves.

“The only way that we can ever get a date night or a break is if we hire a nurse,” Chloe Burton, whose family has relied on the program for years, said. “Being able to come here once a month means that we actually get a break. And it’s free, we don’t pay a penny.”

Inside, children are matched one-on-one with volunteers. A nurse is always on site to assist with medical needs. Activities range from crafts and board games to time on the church’s indoor playground.

Richard Butler

For kids like Timothy Burton, it’s a night of fun and freedom.

“Really great. It’s the best ever,” Timothy said with a smile.

His older brother William Burton, a teen volunteer, sees it as a way to give back.

“I thought I’d just kind of help, join, serve. Help the community grow a little,” Williams said.

Chambers, a mother of three, knows firsthand how difficult it can be to find childcare for a child with special needs. Years ago, she attended a program in Littleton called Night Lights and was struck by the impact it had.

“I was just blown away by what they did,” Chambers said. “After attending a few months, I asked the director if they ever wanted to start one in Castle Rock. A few months later, we launched it.”

Richard Butler

In 2014, Chambers launched the program in Castle Rock under the name of Night Lights. In 2017, Renew Respite became its own independent nonprofit. Since then, it has served countless families in Castle Rock.

For parents, Renew Respite offers them more than just a chance for a date night. According to Psychology Today, surveys have shown that families raising children with disabilities face divorce rates as high as 87%. Chambers said Renew Respite helps ease the burden for families, even if it’s for a few hours.

“Most parents, when they bring their kids here, haven’t gone out together since their child with special needs was born,” Chambers said.

Renew Respite Assistant Director Lisa Stauffer said Chambers’ heart for families sets her apart.

“She just loves the kids, loves the program, Stauffer said. "She has a heart for people and for serving people.”

Registered Nurse Jackie Schutte, who nominated Chambers for this recognition, said her commitment hasn’t wavered.

“Her son aged out of the program over eight years ago, yet she still continues to focus on the program because she knows firsthand the benefits and importance for caregivers and families,” Schutte said.

Richard Butler

Denver7 and Levine Law recognizes Chambers as a Denver7 Everyday Hero for her more than a decade of service to families in her community.

“Thank you. Wow, thanks,” Chambers said at the surprise award presentation. “I know it’s such a need for the community to have a place where kids with special needs are welcomed and wanted, as well as their siblings to feel special.”

For Chambers, it’s not about recognition. It’s about giving kids a safe space and parents a chance to reconnect.

“I just keep showing up every month, and so does everyone else,” she said. “I’m just very grateful.”

Renew Respite is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that runs on Chambers’ dedication and donations from the community. If you would like to donate to help Renew Respite's mission, you can do so on their website via Zelle or Venmo.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.