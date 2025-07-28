Denver7 Everyday Hero crafts quilts for veterans

AURORA, Colo. — With every stitch in the quilts, Jan Weber expresses to veterans that they are seen and appreciated.

Weber leads the Smoky Hill Quilt Club’s efforts with the national Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to awarding handmade quilts to veterans touched by war. Since taking over the club’s Quilts of Valor presentations in 2018, Weber has helped award more than 1,000 quilts across Colorado.

“I just don’t think that they’ve always gotten the recognition that they deserve,” Weber said. “So that’s why it’s so important to me.”

Weber and the Smoky Hill Quilt Club partners with the Arapahoe County Fair each year. This year, they presented six new quilts to veterans in front of an emotional crowd.

The Smoky Hill Quilt Club includes more than 100 volunteers, many of them women, and together they create, sew and quilt each piece by hand. One quilt takes 40 to 60 hours to complete.

Richard Butler Brian Bickham – Air Force Veteran

“A Quilt of Valor is not a gift,” said Sandra Lazaroff, the Quilts of Valor Colorado State Coordinator. “It’s an award, a thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

For some veterans, the moment brings healing they didn’t expect.

“I was a little nervous, but when they put it on I just felt love,” said Brian Bickham, an Air Force veteran. He received the 200th quilt from the Smokey Hill Quilt Club’s 2025 fiscal year.

“For these ladies to continue to, you know, acknowledge us and to uplift us is a great honor, and I appreciate it very much,” added Army veteran Calvin Hood.

Richard Butler Calvin Hood – Army Veteran

Weber herself has never served, but 19 of her family members have. Her dedication began when a mentor passed her the torch — and the presentation binder — nearly a decade ago.

Fellow quilt club member Colleen McKinney said Jan deserves this recognition because she has inspired so many help provide love and comfort to countless veterans.

“Jan is absolutely the most wonderful person,” McKinney added. “Her love, her passion, her positivity — that’s why I nominated her for Everyday Hero.”

Weber also encourages young people to get involved, teaching them to sew quilt blocks at community events like the county fair. Some of those blocks eventually become full quilts awarded to veterans.

Richard Butler

“Teaching patriotism to our young people is so important because they’re our future leaders,” Weber said.

When presented with the Denver7 Everyday Hero award, Jan thanked her wonderful team of volunteers.

“I’m just the spokesperson,” Weber said. “At the end of the day, these women are our heroes.”

Still, her personal mission is far from over.

“I cannot die until every single veteran who wants one is granted a Quilt of Valor,” Weber said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.