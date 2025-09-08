Denver7 Everyday Hero carries on a family legacy of volunteering at Rose Medical Center

DENVER — At HCA HealthOne Rose Medical Center, volunteers are often the first faces patients see when they walk in the door. Their work goes beyond directions and paperwork – they bring calm, comfort, and compassion to people navigating some of life’s most vulnerable moments.

Few embody that spirit better than Joann Dawe, a volunteer at Rose for nearly 25 years – and the third generation in her family to serve the hospital.

“Rose truly is a special place,” said Casey Guber, president and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “Volunteering and giving back to the community is core to who we are.”

Joann Dawe

Dawe’s connection to Rose began at birth. She is one of the hospital’s earliest “Rose Babies,” born there in 1950. Her mother, Naomi, and grandmother, Nellie, were both longtime volunteers. Dawe’s daughter and three grandchildren were also born at Rose, continuing a family tradition.

That history became deeply personal for Dawe in 2001, when her mother passed away. “I started volunteering here in 2001 after my mother passed away,” Dawe said. “My mom was taking care of the books, and the volunteer coordinator didn’t know anybody else who could do that, so I would come in once a month, even while I was working full time.”

What began as stepping in to help became a lifelong calling. Today, Dawe divides her time between the hospital’s main information desk and the human resources department. At the desk, she greets and directs patients and families, often walking them personally to appointments. In HR, she organizes files, prepares orientation packets, and assists with flu clinics and special projects.

“She’s my go-to volunteer,” said Megan Brotherson, volunteer coordinator and director of rehab services. “She works both at the front desk and in human resources, and she trains our new volunteers. She’s extremely patient, always smiling, and even when five people are waiting at once, she stays calm and makes sure everyone feels cared for.”

Richard Butler

Colleagues say Dawe’s impact is immeasurable – freeing up staff to focus on patient care while ensuring visitors never feel lost or alone. She also takes on small but meaningful tasks, like delivering menorahs to every department during Hanukkah, helping Rose celebrate its community roots.

“Joann’s wonderful,” Guber said. “She’s an integral part of our team. Seeing her give back in the ways she does really just comes full circle.”

For Dawe, the motivation is simple – giving back to the community where she was born and raised.

“It’s just something that I do because it makes me feel good, and I know that it’s helping the hospital,” she said. “If you’re looking for a way to help others, volunteering is one of the best things you can do.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.