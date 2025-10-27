Denver7 Everyday Hero brings harmony and a sense of family to Denver’s LGBTQ+ community

DENVER — In a rehearsal hall filled with laughter and music, every note played by the Mile High Freedom Bands carries more than melody — it carries belonging.

For more than 40 years, the volunteer-driven community band has been bringing people together through music. And at the center of it all is Artistic Director Derek Hebert, who has dedicated more than 13 years to creating a space where everyone — regardless of background or identity — can feel safe, seen and celebrated.

Richard Butler

“We’re committed to making a positive impact in the LGBTQ+ and allied communities – and the larger Denver community,” Heather Smyth, the band’s president, said. “It’s an inclusive and safe place for musicians of all abilities to come together, play together, and bring joy into the world.”

Hebert, who by day teaches fifth through 12th grade band at the Academy Charter Schools in Westminster, spends his evenings with the ensemble — donating nearly 50 hours a month to rehearsals, performances and planning.

“Music was always an important part of my life as a gay kid in the South,” Hebert said. “It was hard to find a place to be myself, and band was like a family.”

That sense of family now extends to more than 200 musicians who meet weekly to rehearse. For many, those rehearsals are a lifeline.

“Inclusive bands like this are really important to help people find community in a setting they already know and love,” Peter Fickenwirth, who plays tuba in the group, said. “No matter what happens during the week, we know that Thursday night we’ll be here together.”

Richard Butler

“We take everyone where they’re at and help them grow,” Assistant Director Jeremy Vera said. “Derek has fostered an environment of creativity, inclusivity, and family.”

Under Hebert’s leadership, Mile High Freedom Bands performs a dozen concerts and community events each year — including Denver Pride and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For Hebert, it’s all about connection.

“If all of us could connect just a little bit more,” he said, “maybe the world would be a little bit better than it is today,” Herbert said.

Denver7 Everyday Hero brings a sense of family to Denver’s LGBTQ+ community

