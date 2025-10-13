Denver7 Everyday Hero brings connection and inclusion to Douglas County Libraries’ story time

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — At the Highlands Ranch Library, story time is about more than reading aloud — it’s about connection and inclusion.

For more than a decade, volunteer Chris Brannock has helped lead Sensory Storytime, a weekly program designed for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s a consistent, welcoming space where participants can engage, learn and form friendships that last well beyond the library walls.

“We wanted to find a more interactive way to engage some of our young adult population with special needs,” Brannock said. “We added short segments to keep everyone’s attention and to get them engaged – and it’s been a huge success.”

Brannock has volunteered with Douglas County Libraries for about 15 years, and she’s been part of Sensory Storytime since its launch in 2013. Every Thursday morning, she arrives before the program begins — setting up crafts, books, and sensory props to help create a calm, engaging environment.

“I’ve been doing it every Thursday for the last 12 or 13 years, except when I go on vacation,” she said with a smile.

Alex McCall, a Youth and Family Services Librarian at the Highlands Ranch branch, said the program is part of a Douglas County Libraries broader effort to ensure everyone feels welcome.

“Sensory Storytime is one of our neurodiverse services,” McCall said. “We want to make sure that everybody feels welcome at the library, including people who have disabilities or diverse abilities.”

What began as one local program has since inspired similar offerings at library branches across the county. McCall credits Brannock’s leadership and consistency as a key reason for that growth.

“Chris is truly the heart of our Sensory Storytime volunteers,” McCall said. “Each time a new librarian has stepped into the role, Chris has been there – not only to help us logistically understand what the program is about, but to remind us of the true purpose: building community.”

This fall, the Colorado Association of Libraries recognized Brannock as the 2025 Volunteer of the Year, honoring her 15 years of service.

“They awarded me the Volunteer of the Year for the entire state,” Brannock said. “That was just like, wow. It was really neat — really cool.”

But for Brannock, the real reward comes from the people she sees every week — familiar faces who have become like family.

“You just look forward to seeing them every week,” she said. “It’s like seeing old friends.”

McCall said the recognition is well-deserved, and that Brannock’s commitment reflects the very best of the library’s mission.

“She is absolutely a deserving candidate for the Everyday Hero Award,” McCall said.

Beyond Sensory Storytime, Brannock volunteers at the library helping with events, sorting donations for the Second Chapter Used Bookstore, and supporting special programs like Sensory Santa and staff orientation days.

“It’s because of her involvement that we’re able to touch so many different lives,” McCall said.

