Couple making all the difference in Denver nonprofit's mission to fund pediatric cancer research

DENVER — Well past the holiday season, volunteers at the Morgan Adams Foundation have been busy wrapping different kinds of presents for a very good reason. It's various forms of art to be auctioned off to help fund research for pediatric cancer.

"Over the last 24 years, we're funding well over a million and a half dollars a year in research studies," said Joan Slaughter, the founder of the Morgan Adams Foundation.

It's an extremely personal thing for Slaughter, who lost her daughter to cancer.

That goes for volunteers too, like Cindi and Andy Pollet, who lost their son.

"Mark would want us to be here," the couple said.

For two decades, Cindi and Andy have volunteered weekly, answering phones, and doing whatever the foundation needs.

"Their job at all of our events — they like to be greeters," remembered Slaughter. "They like to stand in front of everything that we're doing, and thank every person who comes through the door for being there and being a part of trying to make a difference for the next kid diagnosed."

The foundation nominated them to be Denver7 Everyday Heroes just before their biggest event of the year — but also, for another timely reason.

"It is 20 years almost to the day that they lost their son," said Slaughter. "And it is why they're here. So it's very, very emotional for all of us today."

The artma fundraiser, auctioning off donated pieces to benefit Morgan Adams, is coming up on Saturday, February 24. More details and ticket information can be found here.

