Colorado woman lends a helping hand for nonprofit providing essentials to children, families

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Every Tuesday and Thursday, Sylvia De La Fuente spends her mornings at A Precious Child's donation center. The nonprofit relies on the generosity of the community, to provide and sort essential resources for families in need.

"Every time I come here, it gives me meaning, purpose, fulfillment," remarked De La Fuente. "I am doing something to give back to the community."

It's a need that she knows all too well.

"For 32 years, I was a teacher in Greeley District 6," De La Fuente remembered. "Kids were coming to school in sandals when there was snow, kids would say, 'Teacher, I'm hungry.' So I saw firsthand the poverty."

For more than seven years, De La Fuente has helped the nonprofit with its mission and made a difference for so many.

"She's always about giving back, always about taking that extra time to connect with people," said Elissa Otten, the manager of A Precious Child's donations center. "She really is the best human I know."

Now, when looking back at her life and volunteering efforts — Sylvia says she wouldn't change a thing.

"Being of service is a lot more fulfilling than buying another thing, or going on another vacation," she said. "Doing stuff for other people feels good."

It's part of the many reasons why Sylvia De La Fuente is being honored, as Denver7 and West Shore Home's latest Everyday Hero!

