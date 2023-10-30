Colorado man preparing immigrant community for US citizenship test

LONGMONT, Colo. — Jim Fererro says questions are his oxygen when teaching English classes for Intercambio. He's been volunteering with the non-profit for almost a decade, helping Colorado's immigrant community prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.

“I think a lot of people think citizenship prep is all about the civics questions,” said Fererro. "But that's really a small part of it."

Since the pandemic — that test prep is now done over Zoom, with online classes.

"At first, I was a little intimidated by that, but quickly discovered, there was a lot of advantages," remembered Fererro.

Classes with Intercambio have helped hundreds of students get their citizenship — many, thanks to Jim.

“He's not only teaching English, but he truly understand[s] the importance to build trust and make [the] immigrant community feel [like they] belong to something,” said Norma Fuentes Gallo, the director of Intercambio's Boulder County program.

It's why Denver7 and West Shore Home are proud to call Jim Fererro, an Everyday Hero!

