Colorado couple putting on charity golf tournament for 20 years raises $3 million+ for local nonprofits

LONGMONT, Colo. — Eighteen holes for charity at the Ute Creek Golf Course. It's a yearly event, as authentic as the restaurateurs who put it on.

"People have stated numerous times that this event here is one of the best golf tournaments they've ever come to — and then we provide them Santiago's, of course," said Carmen Morales, the CEO of Santiago's.

One of her three daughters, Rachel Wells, and her husband, Shawn, have helped make it all happen every year since 2004.

"We raised $1,200, and we just said, we can give back this way," said Rachel Wells. "People started catching on and wanted to be a part of it, and they're the ones who made it big."

Over the years, they have raised over $3 million for various nonprofits. This year, they've raised money for the Anchor Center for Blind Children.

"It's not just that we'll pick somebody and give them to a great cause," said Shawn Wells. It's personal to us, too."

Personal, because the customers who donate at their restaurants and the golfers who play are considered family.

“For every person who did it, who rounded up, who gave $1, who bought a chocolate — we are so thankful to you," said Rachel, "It's because of them that we're successful, not because of us,"

So, while the center of attention this day was the $450,000 raised in this tournament for the Anchor Center, Denver7 and West Shore Home had a different surprise in store for Rachel and Shawn—as we're honored to call them both this week's Everyday Heroes!

