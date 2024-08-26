Co-founders of apprenticeship program honored for 10+ years of helping others find jobs in the skilled trades

DENVER — It's words of wisdom for this year's graduating class, coming from the co-founders of The Master's Apprentice.

"The Journey upward is filled with a lot of victories but a lot of mistakes," said Luis Villarreal, one of the nonprofit's co-founders, "But mistakes are good. Every decision will shape us. We'll make mistakes, but they're not barriers to success."

He's not speaking to high school grads but people of all ages, from all different backgrounds, learning the skilled trades.

"These graduations always energize me, especially today," said Scott Flores, the other co-founder, "Today is the largest class we've ever had."

For these two, it's all in a few weeks' work.

"Master's apprentice is a bridge for low-income people to get into a career, moving from a job to get into a career, into the major trades organizations in our town," said Villarreal, "It's a very simple model that leads in six weeks to 80% job placement and career."

They founded the program more than a decade ago, and their model was recognized at this graduation by the Lowe's Foundation, which awarded them a check for more than $900,000.

"There's a significant worker shortage that exists in the skilled trades, and we believe that translates into opportunity," said Betsy Conway, the director of the Lowe's Foundation, "It's organizations like the Master's apprentice that are helping to fill that gap and providing opportunity and training to help individuals get into good jobs, earn a great living and care for their families.”

But that wasn't the only presentation of the day, as we had one more surprise in store for the two men, helping to change lives. We were proud to award them both the Denver7 Everyday Hero award!

"It's very humbling to think that we're being recognized for the work that we believe in and that we do every day," said Flores.

