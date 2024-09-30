Centennial nonprofit getting kids with disabilities new mobility equipment as they grow

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Back-to-school time means plenty of parents out and about, buying new clothes and shoes for their children who outgrew them over the summer.

But what happens when a child outgrows their wheelchair? Well, that's where the Kids Mobility Network comes in.

"Just as kids are growing out of their shoes and their pants, they're outgrowing their wheelchairs, their walkers, their standards, their bikes," said Peter Kopp, the co-founder of the Kids Mobility Network. "The difference is, when you outgrow a wheelchair, it's, you know, $8-9,000."

Kopps' nonprofit takes in donations of new and used equipment, such as wheelchairs and walkers, and pairs that equipment with kids and adults who need them. Over the last 20 years, Peter and his wife Christy have helped over 2,500 families.

"Even with insurance, the co-pays and the different things that you would pay get to be quite expensive," said Christy Kopp.

The equipment is given out free of charge—the orginization only asks for a small fee for maintenance. The result of their work is professional fittings and a lot of smiles.

"That's where the rubber meets the road. That's what we do this for," said Kopp.

The couple knows what it's like to have a child outgrow their equipment — their daughter, Kayla, has a rare genetic disorder.

"My Family, my wife and I know the benefits of this because our daughter benefits by having the right equipment, so we're able to take that pay it forward with somebody else," he said.

So we are honored to call Peter Kopp, this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.